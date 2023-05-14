CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — On May 13, 2022, Maryville’s Ava Dumke was having some hardware put in her knee on an operating table as surgeons repaired her torn ACL. On May 13, 2023, Dumke and her teammates celebrated a different type of hardware as the team brought back its first district plaque in years.
“It means everything really,” Dumke said. “A year ago today, I was lying in a hospital bed and I didn’t really know what I was going to be doing.”
The Spoofhounds finished second as a team in Class 3, District 8 on Saturday with a trio of district champions. Lawson was the team champion while the Spoofhounds put a stamp on their MEC Championship by finishing as the highest scoring MEC team on third-place Chillicothe’s home track.
“It is just awesome,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “… Just excited for them. Winning conference and then being able to bring a plaque home, I just hope they enjoy it. And I hope they know what a big achievement it is.”
On a team without any varsity seniors, Dumke has emerged as a leader and that was on display on Saturday when she was beaten on the last throw of her lone event — javelin. She took second and will easily advance to sectionals next week.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Dumke said. “I get pretty nervous, but once I get a good first mark out there, it is better. … Obviously, it wasn’t a great day for me, but you can’t PR every day, so when I do, it’ll just make it better.”
What impressed Bade is how she responded to that disappointment. Despite it being an extremely hot day and her event being done by 11 a.m., the junior stayed to cheer on her teammates.
“Probably the greatest thing I’ve seen the last couple meets in her sticking around,” Bade said. “She threw at 9:30 this morning, she could’ve been home by noon. But she has invested herself into some of these other girls and some of the younger girls. Seeing her cheer them on and hold blocks for them is just awesome. So I really see her just being a team player.”
One of the teammates she said she was staying to make sure she held the blocks for was freshman Brylee Acklin. The good vibes paid off with Acklin qualifying for sectionals in all four of her events and winning a pair of district titles.
The titles for Acklin came in the 300-meter hurdles where she is ranked seventh in Class 3 and ran a 48.56, and in the 4x200-meter relay where the Spoofhounds ran a 1:47.38.
Acklin won the prelims in the 100-meter hurdles, but found trouble in the finals — finding a way to survive with a fourth-place showing. Junior Ella Schulte was second. Both Spoofhounds are ranked in the top 10 in Class 3.
Acklin’s final event was the 4x400-meter relay where the Hounds took second. Maryville loaded the relays with their young talent and all four relays made state with the 4x800-meter relay also taking second and the 4x100-meter relay taking third.
“A lot of belief and trust in themselves — and guts,” Bade said of the relays. “… We made it a big priority especially this week to try and get those relays as far as we can.”
Freshman Isabella Kinderknecht is one of the athletes who has decided to focus on making the relays the best they can be and didn’t do an individual event on Saturday. Her anchor leg on the 4x200 sealed the victory.
“It was really fun,” Kinderknecht said. “We all chipped in and we all PR’d in all of our relays. We all did really well together. We all just had a lot of fun.”
Katherine Pohren and Meah Schommer also qualified in individual events with Pohren taking second in the 3,200-meter run and Schommer taking fourth in the 800-meter run.
The discus was a high point for the Spoofhounds with sophomore Ellie Willnerd winning the event with a 31.38 and sophomore Rylee Hornbuckle taking third.
“I just had it in me that I was going to PR,” Willnerd said. “I said it whenever I walked in here and told Rylee that we were both going to PR. That is kinda just what happened.”
Junior Ainsley Watkins pole-vaulted a personal-best 2.75 meters to take third in the event and earn her way to sectionals.
The Class 3, Sectional 4 meet is Saturday in Warrensburg.