ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series made its par-3 stop at St. Joseph’s Copper Hill course on Monday and the Spoofhounds played well — filling the top six places on the boys’ 16-18 division leaderboard.
“It gives kids a sense of competing, learning to play by the rules and things like that that they may not get to do all the time,” series organizer Mike Habermehl said.
Rising junior Jack Dinsdale was the division champion — shooting a 64 — and just edged out fellow junior Lucas Vierthaler and his 65.
“This is a pretty good course where you can figure out what you need to fix in your game,” Dinsdale said. “This is a lot of wedges, which is a lot of what I need to work on. … I feel like I didn’t do too bad today with wedges and irons.”
For Vierthaler, the par-3 course offers the chance to work on his short game. The Copper Hill course has very small greens so precision is more important than distance.
“It is very fun to play in this tour actually because you get to see a lot of different courses and it helps you,” Vierthaler said. “Here — you have really, really small greens and you have to work on your short game a little bit.
“Chipping and putting is really all that matters here. You can make up for a bad iron shot with a chip and a putt.”
Dylan Groomer and Ethan Scott finished in a tie for third with 69s. Kaleb Groomer was fifth with a 72 and Marcus Henggeler was tied for sixth with a 74 along with Milan’s Cooper Clark.
Ethan Evans ended up 10th with an 87. In the boys’ 14-15 division, Kolton Jensen was 10th with a 93 and Derek Evans was 11th with a 95.
Rising senior Lauren Jaster was third in the girls’ 16-18 division with a 73. She finished behind East Atchison’s Alex Barnett and Sydnee Bruns.
“Usually for me in tournaments, par-3s are not my strength,” Jaster said. “I’m better at the longer holes, because I think distance is one of my advantages which isn’t good here, but this was good so I can just practice the par-3s and work on my short game.”
Cailyn Auffert took forth with a 74 — snapping her undefeated streak this season on the tour at four. Casey Phillips took sixth in the division with a 78.
“I like riding down here with the girls,” Jaster said of playing with her teammates. “We always have fun together and then we go out to eat afterwards. It just makes the whole experience more enjoyable.”
Other division winners were Platte City’s Braden Hendee and Kansas City’s Chloe Johnson in the 14-15 divisions; Kearney’s Kindell Owen and Chillicothe’s AJ Warren in the 12-13 divisions; and Chillicothe’s Hudson Marcolla and Kearney’s Desirae Larson in the 9-11 divisions.
The tournament series continues next Monday at the Duncan Hills Golf Course in Savannah.
“It gets me experience at all the courses we play in season,” Jaster said. “Since we have a fall season, it helps me get ready for the season and know what I need to work on. It kinda gets all the bad rounds out, so I’m ready for the season.”