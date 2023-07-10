23-07-13 Golf Lucas.jpg
Maryville's Lucas Vierthaler eyes a putt on Monday at St. Joseph's Copper Hill Golf Course. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series made its par-3 stop at St. Joseph’s Copper Hill course on Monday and the Spoofhounds played well — filling the top six places on the boys’ 16-18 division leaderboard.

“It gives kids a sense of competing, learning to play by the rules and things like that that they may not get to do all the time,” series organizer Mike Habermehl said.

