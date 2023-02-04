BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The Thunder were set to defend their home floor in Burlington Junction Friday night in a Highway 275 Conference clash with Rock Port. Nodaway Valley started slow, falling behind 11-4 in the first six minutes of action.
Nodaway Valley settled in and went on a quick 7-0 run to end the first quarter tied at 11.
The second quarter started a bit sluggish until Piage Hanson drove into the paint, forcing the defense to collapse around her. Hanson found Sydney Marriott at the top of the key for a 3-pointer, giving the Thunder their first lead of the night at 16-14.
The Thunder led 21-16 with a minute and a half left in the half but a quick 6-2 run to end the half gave Nodaway Valley a 27-18 lead at the break.
Ava Graham led the way in the first half with 12 points and six rebounds, but the sophomore center also picked up three fouls. Graham was able to play the rest of the game without fouling out.
“I thought about what practice was going to be like when the game was over if I fouled out,” Graham said. “Because Coach told me I would be running all of practice if I kept fouling.”
The Thunder came out aggressive in the second half. The full court press forced turnovers on defense and the offense was full of drives by Hanson and posts up by Graham. Nodaway Valley led 40-25 going into the fourth.
“We went into halftime and Coach (Mitch Barnes) screamed at us a little bit and got us fired up,” Graham said. “That’s what really changed, we had to get fired up and start moving.”
The pressure wore Rock Port down in the final quarter as the Thunder scored 20 points in the final frame to cruise to a 60-35 win.
Graham recorded a double-double with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Sydney Marriott added 13 points and Paidyn Linville chipped in nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Savanna Marriott scored two points while dishing out six assists while Hanson scored three points and recorded four assists. Freshman Kalynn Godsey also scored for Nodaway Valley on a 3-pointer in the last minute of the game.
Nodaway Valley is now 17-6 on the season and travels to Platte Valley (20-2) next Tuesday.
Rock Port boys 51, Nodaway Valley 46
The first quarter saw both teams scoring early and often. The leading scores for both teams were quiet in the opening game though. Preston Jenkins scored seven points in the opening quarter for Nodaway Valley while Bannack Skillen led Rock Port with eight points. Nodaway Valley led 17-13 after one.
“The best thing for Jenkins is that he attacked the basket,” Thunder coach Shawn Emerson said. “He is kinda undersized in the post and he was finding gaps and attacking on the baseline. Preston is just a glue guy, he does all the dirty stuff for us.”
Nodaway Valley took a 23-21 lead into the half despite season leading scorer Kayden Conn only having two points.
“Kayden was our box and one defender on Micah Makings tonight and worked his butt off on the defensive side,” Emerson said about Conn’s low scoring first half.
Makings scored two points in the half and finished the game with eight points.
In the third quarter, Conn came alive on the offensive end. Conn scored 11 of the team’s 13 points in the quarter while hitting three 3-pointers.
“Kayden knows for us to be successful he has to score,” Emerson said. “We know it is going to come, he just does not force the issue and got some good looks.”
Rock Port also scored 13 in the third quarter as Nodaway Valley carried a 36-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Rock Port took their first lead in the second half after a three pointer by Skillen put the Blue Jays up 47-44. A driving layup by Blake Bohannon cut the lead to 47-46 with 53 seconds left in the game.
After two missed free throws by Rock Port’s Phillip Herron. The Thunder had the ball down one with 22 seconds left. Aidan Burke stole the ball from Bracxten Rohlmeier and hit both free throws to push the lead to 49-46.
Rohlmeier got a look at a three with four seconds left, but could not get the shot to fall. Burke hit two more free throws and Rock Port knocked off Nodaway Valley 51-46. Burke finished the game with a game-high 22 points. Skillen chipped in 13 points while Micah and Cade Makings both scored eight points.
Kayden Conn led the way for the Thunder with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. Blake Bohannon added eight points and 11 rebounds and Jenkins chipped in eight points and eight rebounds. Michael Cook had eight points and three assists while Rohlmeier had five points and three assists.
Nodaway Valley falls to 16-7 on the year and travels to Platte Valley (20-2) on Tuesday.