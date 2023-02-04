Paidyn

Nodaway Valley sophomore Paidyn Linville looks for a pass on Friday night against Rock Port in Burlington Junction.

 SUBMITTED BY KARLENE JENKINS

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The Thunder were set to defend their home floor in Burlington Junction Friday night in a Highway 275 Conference clash with Rock Port. Nodaway Valley started slow, falling behind 11-4 in the first six minutes of action.

Nodaway Valley settled in and went on a quick 7-0 run to end the first quarter tied at 11.

