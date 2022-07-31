MARYVILLE, Mo. — A variety of poultry was shown on Thursday, July 14 at the 2022 Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Poultry Show at the Nodaway County Community Building.
RESULTS
Large Chicken
Class 1
First place – Kayl Brooke
Class 2
First place– Carter Wennihan
Second place – Kayl Brooke
Third place – Taylor Brooke
Class 3
First place – Josie Baker
Second place – Wyatt Boyer
Third place – Wyatt Boyer
Fourth place – Kayl Brooke
Fifth place – Taylor Brooke
Sixth place – Josie Baker
Seventh place – Lily Baker
Class 4
First place – Wyatt Boyer
Second place – Wyatt Boyer
Third place – Carter Wennihan
Fourth place – Taylor Brooke
Fifth place – Emalee Langford
Sixth place – Kayl Brooke
Seventh place – Emalee Langford
Eighth place – Sarah Langford
Ninth place – Sarah Langford
Class 5
First place – Carter Wennihan
Grand Champion Large Chicken – Wyatt Boyer
Reserve Champion Large Chicken – Kayl Brooke
Bantam
Class 6
First place – Andrew Lightner
Class 7
First place – Wyatt Boyer
Second place – Andrew Lightner
Third place – Sarah Langford
Fourth place – Emalee Langford
Class 8
First place – Andrew Lightner
Class 9
First place – Andrew Lightner
Second place – Wyatt Boyer
Third place – Emalee Langford
Fourth place – Carter Wennihan
Fifth place – Sarah Langford
Grand Champion Bantam – Andrew Lightner
Reserve Champion Bantam – Wyatt Boyer
Duck
Class 16
First place – Kayl Brooke
Second place – Taylor Brooke
Class 17
First place – Taylor Brooke
Second place – Kayl Brooke
Grand Champion Duck – Taylor Brooke
Reserve Champion Duck – Kayl Brooke
Supreme Champion Poultry – Andrew Lightner
Reserve Supreme Poultry – Wyatt Boyer
Market Pen
First place – Lily Baker
Second place – Josie Baker
Grand Champion Market Pen – Lily Baker
Reserve Champion Market Pen – Josie Baker
Senior Showman - Andrew Lightner
Intermediate Showman - Josie Baker
Junior Showman - Wyatt Boyer
