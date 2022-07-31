Goat Show 3.jpg
Addie Jackson presents her class 4 purchased market goat at the goat show.

 TRINITY COBB/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Youth goat farmers from across Nodaway County showed their goats on Wednesday, July 13 at the 2022 Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Goat Show at the Nodaway County Community Building, located at 25669 Hawk Road near the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.

Overall, Gabriel Derks won supreme champion breeding goat, and Samuel Derks won reserve champion breeding goat.

