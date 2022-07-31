MARYVILLE, Mo. — Youth goat farmers from across Nodaway County showed their goats on Wednesday, July 13 at the 2022 Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Goat Show at the Nodaway County Community Building, located at 25669 Hawk Road near the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.
Overall, Gabriel Derks won supreme champion breeding goat, and Samuel Derks won reserve champion breeding goat.
First place – Damien Webb
First place – Damien Webb
Champion Dairy Goat – Damien Webb
Reserve Dairy Goat – Damien Webb
First place – Allison Roberts
First place – Allison Roberts
Second place – Allison Roberts
Third place – Lynnin Graves
Fourth place – Mackenzie Swinford
Fifth place – Charlie Smith
Sixth place – Dominic Kimler
Seventh place – Damien Webb
First place – Gabriel Derks
Second place – Samuel Derks
Third place – Tucker Wilmes
First place – Dominic Kimler
Second place – Lynnin Graves
Third place – Lynnin Graves
Fourth place – Damien Webb
First place – Dominic Kimler
Champion Meat Doe – Gabriel Derks
Reserve Meat Doe – Samuel Derks
Supreme Champion Breeding Goat – Gabriel Derks
Reserve Champion Breeding Goat – Samuel Derks
Nodaway County Supreme Champion Breeding Goat – Allison Roberts
Nodaway County Reserve Champion Breeding Goat – Allison Roberts
First place – Madelyn Swinford
Second place – Andruw King
Third place – Andruw King
Fourth place – McCoy Bowles
First place – Allison Roberts
Second place – Andruw King
First place – Allison Roberts
Champion Home Raised – Allison Roberts
Reserve Home Raised – Allison Roberts
First place – Addie Jackson
Second place – Nora Walker
Third place – Charlie Smith
First place – Tucker Wilmes
Second place – Allison Roberts
Third place – Charlie Smith
First place – Madelyn Thompson
Second place – Madelyn Thompson
First place – Addie Jackson
Champion Purchased – Madelyn Thompson
Reserve Purchased – Madelyn Thompson
Supreme Champion Market – Madelyn Thompson
Reserve Champion Market – Madelyn Thompson
Nodaway County Supreme Champion Market – Allison Roberts
Nodaway County Reserve Champion Market – Tucker Wilmes
First place – Allison Roberts
Second place – Andruw King
Senior Showman - Lexi Craig
Intermediate Showman - Tucker Wilmes
Junior Showman - Madelyn Thompson