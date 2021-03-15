ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Three North Nodaway students currently have their artwork on display as part of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s annual Regional High School Exhibition.
Olivia Parker, Alyssabeth Roderick and Sydney Whipple each had a piece displayed in the show on view from Saturday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, April 10 at the museum.
“I think it’s significant to note for Sydney, Alyssabeth and Olivia, to know that their artwork is important to this show,” said Jill Carlson, AKMA marketing and communications manager. “It is on display in a nationally accredited museum, and they were specifically invited to participate because of the merit of their work. … We are proud of the students and dedicated to seeing continued growth — we hope to be a pinpoint on their artistic journey.”
More than 70 student artists from 16 different high schools entered artwork in the show. An awards ceremony was broadcast via Facebook Live on Feb. 26.
According to a news release, the annual event is an invitational exhibition with more than 75 schools from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas asked to participate. A limited number of students at each school are selected by their teachers to enter. This year, 76 works of art were presented for judging, divided into nine categories and three judges considered and scored each piece.
While the North Nodaway students didn’t place in the competition, Carlson said some of the artwork “received additional distinction from the jury.”
Artwork was submitted by students at the following schools:
- Benton High School in St. Joseph
- Bishop Leblond in St. Joseph
- Cameron R-I in Cameron
- Central High School in St. Joseph
- East Buchanan C-I High School in Gower, Missouri
- Leavenworth High School in Leavenworth, Kansas
- North Nodaway R-VI in Hopkins
- Plattsburg High School in Plattsburg, Missouri
- Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kansas
- Riverside High School in Wathena,, Kansas
- Rock Port R-II in Rock Port, Missouri
- Savannah High School in Savannah, Missouri
- Trenton R-IX in Trenton, Missouri
- Union Star R-II in Union Star, Missouri
- West Platte High School in Weston, Missouri
- Winston High School in Winston, Missouri
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors, and $1 for students. Museum members and children younger than 6 years old are free. To become a member, visit Albrecht-Kemper.org. For more information about the exhibitions, call 816-233-7003.