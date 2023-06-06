MEXICO, Mo. — In less than a month, a new Miss Missouri’s Teen will be crowned at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico and several area teen titleholders have their sights set on the crown.
Beginning June 12, local teen titleholders from across the state of Missouri will spend a week in Mexico, competing in interview, talent, evening gown and on-stage question, and health and fitness preliminaries.
On Friday, June 16, the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization will crown a new Miss Missouri’s Teen who will compete on the national stage later this summer.
Those hoping to earn the crown of Miss Missouri’s Teen are:
Miss Maryville’s Teen Hannah Whatley-Blaine, the daughter of Nancy Whatley-Blaine and James Blaine of St. Louis. Whatley-Blaine is a student at Nerinx Hall High School in Webster Groves. During her year as Miss Maryville’s Teen, Hannah has advocated for her service initiative of: “Check Up, Check In,” a program that helps teens develop meaningful connections.
“This community service initiative combats feelings of loneliness and isolation rampant among teens,” she explained.
Whatley-Blaine’s title covers the Maryville and Nodaway County area.
Miss Northwest Teen Kyleigh McCourt, the daughter of Chris and Tammy McCourt of St. Louis. McCourt is a student at Mehlville High School. During her year as Miss Northwest’s Teen, Kyleigh has promoted “Stretch for a Healthier You.”
“In 2018, a fun evening with my friends turned into a life-changing event,” she said. “I was on a scavenger hunt when I fell on gravel into a door. I ended up breaking my ankle, which led to two surgeries. The blessing of this injury is that I learned that you cannot wait until you have an injury to start stretching. Stretching was the foundation of my physical therapy and discovering its numerous benefits led me to my community service initiative.”
McCourt’s title covers Nodaway and its surrounding counties.
Miss Nodaway Lake Teen Ella Foy, the daughter of Jordan and John Foy of St. Louis. Foy is a student at Affton High School. During her year as Miss Nodaway Lake’s Teen, Ella has promoted her social impact initiative, “Mental Health Mindset.”
“Mental Health Mindset is two parallel paths focused on mental health education,” she said. “The first path focuses on education for young, elementary-age children to start forming a health mental health mindset early. The second path focuses on continuing the conversation with teens and adults on how to create and manage a health Mental Health Mindset.”
Foy’s title covers Nodaway County.
Miss Northwest Counties Teen Kampbel James, the daughter of Doug and Nolene James of Kahoka. James is a student at Clark County R-I High School. During her year as Miss Northwest Counties’ Teen, James has advocated for her service initiative of: “Fostering a Brighter Future.” Through this initiative, she advocates for and assists foster children and their families by holding fundraisers and hygiene drives.
James’ title covers the Maryville region.
Miss Northeast Teen Avery Trower, the daughter of Kim and Mike Trower of Palmyra. Trower is a student at Palmyra Middle School. During her year as Miss Northeast’s Teen, Avery has focused on helping other teens cope with ADHD and anxiety with her social impact initiative, “Don’t Dim Your Sparkle.”
Trower’s title covers the northeast section of the state
Miss Wentzville Teen Romy Taylor, the daughter of Laurie Licavoli and Leigh Taylor of Town and Country. Taylor is a student at Parkway West High School in Ballwin. During her year as Miss Wentzville’s Teen, Taylor has focused on teaching the importance of CPR, stranger danger, and fire safety in her social impact initiative, “Know Before You Go!”
Taylor’s title covers Wentzville and the surrounding area..
Miss Boone County Teen Alana Lemon, the daughter of James and Anna Lemon of Hannibal. Lemon is a student at Hannibal Senior High School. During her year as Miss Boone County’s Teen, Lemon has advocated for her service initiative of: “Project Bookworm,” which focuses on the life-long values that can be found during reading.
Lemon’s title covers the Columbia region.
Miss Lewis and Clark Teen Evan Jones, the daughter of Jesse Jones and Sharon Jones of Kahoka. Jones is a student at Clark County R-I High School. During her year as Miss Lewis and Clark’s Teen, Jones has focused her efforts to promote allergy awareness.
“My goal is to reach and educate all areas of people to make a more educated and aware tomorrow,” she said.
Jones’ title covers the northeast region of the state.
Miss Gateway Teen Greta Clark, the daughter of Patrick and Dana Clark of Eureka. Clark is a student at Eureka High School. During her year as Miss Gateway’s Teen, Greta has empowered youth to strengthen communities for her social impact initiative. Her title covers the St. Louis Metro area.
Miss Audrain Teen Bridget Caldwell, the daughter of Scott and Tara Caldwell of Florissant. Caldwell is a student at Duchesne High School in St. Charles. During her year as Miss Audrain’s Teen, Caldwell has developed a social impact initiative titled, “Bridge the Gap Between Youth and Heroes.”
Caldwell’s title covers Audrain County and the Mexico area.
Miss Clark County Outstanding Teen Maggie Weaver, the daughter of John and Cari Weaver of Revere. Weaver is a student at Clark County R-I High School. During her year as Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen, Weaver’s social impact initiative promotes the program Parents As Teachers and early childhood development and learning.
Weaver’s title covers the northeast region of the state.
The organization’s reigning Miss Missouri’s Teen is Mallory Sublette of Palmyra. Using her scholarships as a state titleholder, Sublette will graduate from Palmyra High School later this month and continue her academic journey at the University of Alabama. Mallory is the daughter of Brandon and Jessica Sublette of Palmyra.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state, the organization said in the news release. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.
Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 W. Jackson St. or by calling 573-581-2765.