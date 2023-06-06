Miss Missouri Teen candidates

MEXICO, Mo. —  In less than a month, a new Miss Missouri’s Teen will be crowned at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico and several area teen titleholders have their sights set on the crown. 

Beginning June 12, local teen titleholders from across the state of Missouri will spend a week in Mexico, competing in interview, talent, evening gown and on-stage question, and health and fitness preliminaries.

hannah whatley blaine.jpg

Hannah Whatley-Blaine

Miss Maryville Teen
kyleigh mccourt.jpg

Kyleigh McCourt

Miss Northwest Teen
ella foy.jpg

Ella Foy

Miss Nodaway Lake
kampbel james.jpg

Kampbel James

Miss Northwest Counties Teen
avery trower.jpg

Avery Trower

Miss Northeast Teen
romy taylor.jpg

Romy Taylor

Miss Wentzville Teen
alana lemon.jpg

Alana Lemon

Miss Boone County Teen
Evan Jones_JPG.jpg

Evan Jones

Miss Lewis and Clark Teen
Greta Clark.jpg

Greta Clark

Miss Gateway Teen
bridget.jpg

 Bridget Caldwell

Miss Audrain Teen
maggie weaver.jpg

Maggie Weaver

Miss Clark Co. Outstanding Teen
