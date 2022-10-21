Tammy Hill

Tammy Hill

TAMMY HILL  |  Special to The Forum

I’m writing this in hopes of helping anyone else who might, right now, be experiencing the domestic violence like I’ve had to deal with in my life. While it is important to recognize and be aware of domestic violence, I want to take action and share my story. I hope it can reach someone who needs it.

