MARYVILLE, Mo. — To conclude its 2021-2022 lineup, Northwest Missouri State University’s Visiting Writers Series will feature author Threa Almontaser, the inaugural recipient of the Maya Angelou Book Award, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion.
Last September, Almontaser, a Yemeni American poet, was named the inaugural winner of the Maya Angelou Book Award for her debut collection of poetry, “The Wild Fox of Yemen” (Graywolf Press 2021).
According to a news release, the collection examines the life of a young Muslim woman in New York, half a world away from her roots in Yemen.
Additionally, Almontaser is the winner of the Brooklyn Public Library Literature Prize and the Walt Whitman Award, which is presented by the Academy of American Poets. She is also a recipient of writing fellowships awarded by Duke University, the Fulbright Program and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Almontaser earned her Master of Fine Arts degree and TESOL certification from North Carolina State University, a press release stated.
The Maya Angelou Book Award is a national award established by the Kansas City Public Library and six Missouri universities, including Northwest.
It was created to celebrate contemporary poetry and fiction writers whose work reflects a commitment to social justice and inclusion.
Named for Missouri-born memoirist, poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, the award is accompanied by a $10,000 stipend.
According to a news release, the Visiting Writers Series is designed to enrich Northwest’s educational mission while promoting the values of community, civil discourse and self-expression.
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, Green Tower Press, and the Department of Language, Literature and Writing sponsor the series.
In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the J.W. Jones Student Union Living Room.
For information about the Visiting Writers Series, contact Daniel Biegelson, the series director and a senior instructor of English, at dbiegel@nwmissouri.edu or 660-562-1266.