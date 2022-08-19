MARYVILLE, Mo. — The author of New York Times Bestseller “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” will visit Northwest Missouri State University this month to discuss the book and offer strategies to address white fragility.

According to a news release, the lecture featuring Robin DiAngelo, Ph.D., which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. It will include a question-and-answer session moderated by Justin Mallett, assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion at Northwest. Attendees also will have an opportunity to submit questions prior to the presentation.

