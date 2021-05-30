Ernest Hemingway wrote a short story called “The Old Man and the Sea.” In the story a fisherman, of senior experience, catches a fish which is too large for his small boat. He is of the impression that this fish is one he has ‘almost’ caught several times before. He perceives himself to be in a kind of epic battle which will end in his catching it — or die trying.
Finally, after days of struggle, he succeeds in tiring the fish out. He then rows his small boat pulling his catch home. On the way the fish is attacked by sharks. Well, by the time he gets back to his beach, all he has left is a skeleton. In a way, his goal is achieved, but the results are not the ones he envisioned.
Hemingway’s story is meant to be an example of the folly of human pursuits. He sees humanity chasing after impossible dreams which never end the way intended.
In this Sunday’s scripture text, we find a man, Nicodemus, pursuing his dream of attaining paradise. In his pursuit, he goes to Jesus and asked him what it will take to enter the kingdom of heaven. Now Nicodemus was a wealthy man. Did he think he could buy his way to Heaven?
Jesus gives an answer he did not expect. Jesus told him he must be born again.
What? Nicodemus asked. How could a person be physically born again?
Jesus is informing Nicodemus that to enter the kingdom of heaven, he needs to change his lifestyle. Instead of centering his life around himself, he needs to transform to a life centered around God, and God’s plan.
This Sunday, we at First Christian Church, Maryville, Missouri will be meditating on our life with Jesus Christ as our center, and how that will impact our lifestyle.