Having just returned from the Missouri Smallflows Conference (MOSmallflows.org), I felt this would be a good time to put together some thoughts concerning Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS), better known as septic systems.
This isn’t meant to go over the rules for a septic system installation, but it is a good time to remind the public that any system on less than three acres is to be permitted by the health department and that any installation or repairs should only be performed by a licensed OWTS installer or the homeowner.
Nationally, 25 percent of all homes use onsite wastewater systems and a third of all new homes being constructed will be on an OWTS. So, whether on the fringe of the city or the solitude of the countryside, having and maintaining your onsite system is extremely important.
A failed system can back up into your home causing hundreds or thousands of dollars in repairs and is ecologically damaging to your property and neighborhood. Additionally, the value of a home is undeniably linked to its wastewater disposal system. Selling a home with a failed system can be daunting at best and impossible at worst. If a failure occurs, most systems can be fixed, but at a substantial cost.
Keeping a properly designed system healthy is not difficult, but it does require some consideration. First, remember everything in your home that is drained or flushed ends up in your septic system — so avoid introducing the following items into your system:
Chemicals
- Latex or oil paint & thinners
- Herbicides or pesticides
- Oils & body lotions (beyond normal body use)
- Caustic drain openers
- Motor oil & antifreeze
- Toilet disinfectant tablets
Trash
- Paper towels
- Dental floss
- Feminine hygiene products
- Hair (animal or human – from grooming)
- Baby wipes or diapers
- Condoms
- Cat litter
Food
- Excess grease
- Egg shells
- Fruit and vegetable peels
- Coffee filters & grounds
- Seeds
- Cooking oil
- Onion skins
- Garbage disposal waste (Use the disposal to clear drain of any debris that may accidentally enter the drain during food preparation and dishwashing. Large quantities of food waste should go in the trash.)
Next, consider that septic tanks rely on retention time to work properly. Wastewater entering the tank needs to stay there awhile in order for solids to settle out and start treatment. It is generally stated that the water needs at least two days in the septic tank, but more time is always better. So, this means you should take certain household actions to not flood your system.
- Stop the drips: Leaky faucets, toilets and hoses waste a lot of water. A small drip every two seconds adds up to 54 gallons a month. A stream that extends a half-inch from the faucet before breaking into a “drip” can waste 1,014 gallons per month. Leaking toilets are even worse.
- Don’t save up laundry: Clothes washers can use up to 35 gallons of water per wash, and this most likely empties directly into your septic tank. Doing several loads, one after the other, can strain the septic system by churning up the internal environment and permanently flushing out solids into the field. Try to limit loads to three or fewer per week.
- Avoid draining large tubs: Large soaking tubs and Jacuzzi-style bathtubs are becoming more popular. These large tubs are filled and drained with each use and all this excess water can quickly overload a septic tank. If you have one, use it sparingly.
- Water softener backwash: Monitor frequency and duration of water softener backwash to ensure these are adjusted properly to avoid overloading the septic tank with brine.
If you have concerns about your OWTS, a qualified service provider (plumber, OWTS installer or home inspector) should be able to address any of your concerns.
And as always, you can contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 with any questions.
Jack Hunsucker is an environmental health specialist at the Nodaway County Health Department.