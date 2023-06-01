Richard and Ruth Warner
Richard and Ruth Warner, of Graham, are shown Tuesday morning outside The Forum office. The couple has been selected as Grand Marshals of the Nodaway County Fair Parade.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Fair Board recently announced Richard and Ruth Warner as this year’s Grand Marshals of the Nodaway County Fair Parade scheduled for Saturday, July 15.

The Warners, of Graham, spoke briefly with The Forum about their selection on Tuesday.

