MARYVILLE, Mo. — More than 4.600 Walmart pharmacies across the country —including the one in Maryville — will host Walmart Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.
According to a news release, a pharmacy team will administer health resources, including free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations such as shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more.
There will also be wellness resources and an opportunity to talk with pharmacists.
“We’re proud to help our communities live better and healthier by providing free health screenings during Walmart Wellness Day – we know healthcare is local, and we take a community by community approach to providing needed health care services,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “We want to transform healthcare delivery in the United States; by using all of our existing assets together—from fresh food, to pharmacies, to telehealth, to health centers —we are able to care for our customers when and where they need care, in the way that works best for them.”
The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to become healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and seek care to improve healthy lifestyles, a news release stated.
Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the “Reclaim Your Rhythm” campaign.
Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers. According to a press release, more than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in rural and underserved communities.