ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. — A memorial service of worship will be held at the Walkup Grove Cemetery in Atchison County at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 29.
Sponsored by St. Oswald’s-in-the-Field Episcopal Church, the event will feature Father Jonathan Frazier presiding.
According to a news release, attendees “should bring a lawn chair to enjoy the beauty and peace of the historical country cemetery.”
Walkup Grove, about 150 years old, “still retains its natural beauty,” noted a news release. “It is nestled among a grove of hickory nut trees on top of a hill which falls to the west on a sharp decline to the Little Tarkio River.”
Following the service will be a potluck dinner at St. Oswald’s. Those attending are asked to bring a dish and their own table service. In case of inclement weather the entire service will be held at St. Oswald’s.
Directions to Walkup Grove from Maryville are: Take Missouri Highway 46 west 21 miles to State Route N. Turn south for 1 mile and at 280th St. then turn east. Continue on that gravel road until the cemetery.