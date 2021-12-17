MARYVILLE, Mo. — Thirty-one years ago, the Maryville Citizens for Community Action Human Resources Committee, consisting of Donna Holt, Robert Bush and Roland Tullberg, saw a need in the community for an event to draw people together and celebrate Christmas.
So the first “It’s a Real Christmas” dinner was prepared.
The first dinner was held in the Maryville High School cafeteria in 1990. After 12 years, the Maryville chapter of the Business Women of Missouri group responded to an open invitation to local organizations to host the event, and for the past 19 years, they have, along with MCCA and the Nodaway County Senior Center.
This year will be the 31st dinner, and both volunteers and donations are still needed, the organizers said in a press release.
Those interested in volunteering should call Amie Firavich at 660-562-3999 for more information.
The event is also still in need of desserts, especially pie, which is usually the most popular, the release stated. Desserts may be dropped off at the senior center from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Monetary donations are appreciated as well to help with the cost of the food and to help sponsor the meals provided to emergency services workers. Checks should be made out to “It’s a Real Christmas,” and can be dropped off at the senior center or mailed to: Connie McGinness at 24110 315th St. Maryville, MO 64468
Proceeds that exceed costs will be donated to the senior center’s Angel Program, which helps pay for meals at the center for seniors who can’t afford them, and to the North Star Advocacy Center.
The dinner will be prepared at the senior center on Christmas Day, but for safety reasons will be pickup and delivery only. Freewill donations will be collected.
Pickup times will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the rear entrance.