MEXICO, Mo. — On June 12, two Miss Missouri competitors with ties to Nodaway County will kick off a week of rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Missouri crown.
Courtney Rowe, “Miss Brick City,” and Brooke Havens, “Miss Bilby Ranch Lake,” will take part in the pageant held this year at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri.
According to a news release, Rowe, daughter of Michele and Michael Rowe of Kansas City, attends Northwest Missouri State University where she is studying broadcast and video production.
As part of the Alpha competition group, Rowe is to have her personal interview with the judges on Wednesday morning, followed by her red-carpet look during the Wednesday evening preliminary competition. On Thursday, she will dance for the judges and audience.
Friday’s preliminary competition will conclude when Rowe gives her social-impact statement on her initiative, “It’s On Us: Sexual Violence Prevention Through Education.”
“It’s on us to educate our communities about the reality of sexual violence to end the cycle of sexual violence and create a community that prioritizes the safety of the individuals within,” she said in a news release about her impact statement.
Havens, daughter of Chris Havens and Craig and Terri Havens of Ankeny, Iowa, attends Truman State University where she studies biology and psychology. She competes under the title Miss Bilby Ranch Lake, which is located in Nodaway County.
Like Rowe, Havens is part of the Alpha competition group, and will have her personal interview with the judges on Wednesday morning, followed by her red-carpet look during the Wednesday evening preliminary competition. On Thursday, she will perform a lyrical dance for the judges and audience.
Friday’s preliminary competition will conclude when Brooke gives her social-impact statement on her initiative, “D.A.N.C.E.: Dancing Against Neurological Conditions and Experiences.”
“Advocating for the mental health of all ages and spreading awareness of dance as a healthy coping mechanism of emotional release,” she said in a news release about her social-impact statement.
The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 14 and will continue through Friday, June 17. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri Saturday night, June 18, as it says goodbye to reigning Miss Missouri Callie Cox. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri will begin a hectic schedule of preparations for the Miss America stage and competition, to be held later this year.
According to a news release, the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is a large provider of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.
Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 W. Jackson St. in Mexico or by calling 573-581-2765.