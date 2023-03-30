MARYVILLE, Mo. — In the spirit of ensuring that life-saving cardiac equipment, technology and facilities are always available to support patients and families across northwest Missouri, Mel and Carol Tjeerdsma have pledged $50,000 in support of cardiac equipment and expansions at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
According to a news release, in May 2022, Carol Tjeerdsma suffered a heart attack during a stress test at MMC-M. As a code blue was called, emergency room and cardiac nurses and physicians rushed to save her life. From there, she was sent to St. Joseph for open heart surgery.
The Tjeerdsmas have always lived a healthy and active lifestyle, so pain and shortness of breath were really constricting her daily activities, noted a release.
“Having heart issues never crossed our minds,” Carol said. “We just felt like we were in good shape and worked hard at taking good care of ourselves.”
Both environment and genetics can contribute to cardiac risk factors, the release noted. According to the World Heart Federation, an estimated 80 percent of instances of cardiovascular disease are preventable. The main elements of prevention include a healthy diet, physical activity, avoiding tobacco and “knowing your numbers.”
The Tjeerdsmas are focused on helping individuals “know their numbers” through cardiac scoring. Cardiac scoring is recommended for generally healthy, asymptomatic men over age 45 and women over age 55 who are at risk for coronary artery disease. Individuals with a strong family history of heart disease may want to undergo cardiac scoring as early as age 35.
“The reality is that you can live an extremely healthy life and still have a heart attack,” Robert Grant, Mosaic cardiologist, said in a statement. “We are so thankful that Carol was here when she had her cardiac event, where we could do something about it.”
The Tjeerdsmas have been part of the Maryville community for nearly 30 years. Along with academic and athletic careers at Northwest Missouri State University, the couple stays engaged in the heart of serving others through their work with Lettuce Dream, Ten Squared Men, Ten Squared Women, the Laura Street Baptist Church, the Maryville Host Lions Club, Meals on Wheels, the Northwest Board of Regents, Coaches Connection, American Football Coaches Wives Association, and the American Football Coaches Association.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Mosaic right here in our small community with the quality of services that they provide,” Carol said. “Had we not had a facility like this, I may not have been here.”
Carol has healed remarkably and according to the release, she and Mel are back to their normal, daily walking routines and can be found powering around the track at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse most mornings. Carol attributes the healing, both physically and emotionally, to the caregivers at MMC-M’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Department.
Funds from the Tjeerdmas’ gift and other contributions to the St. Francis Foundation’s Cardiac Campaign will be used to purchase a new Q-Stress Cardiac Testing System to replace a 17-year-old system, two cardiac testing treadmills, new equipment for cardiac rehabilitation and an expansion of the cardiac testing space.
For more information or to donate to the St. Francis Foundation Cardiac Campaign, visit bit.ly/MosaicCardiacFund or call 660-562-7933.
To schedule an appointment for a cardiac score at Mosaic in St. Joseph, Maryville or Albany, call 800-455-2479.