Carol and Mel Tjeerdsma

Carol and Mel Tjeerdsma have pledged $50,000 for cardiac equipment following a health event.

 SUBMITTED BY MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER – MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In the spirit of ensuring that life-saving cardiac equipment, technology and facilities are always available to support patients and families across northwest Missouri, Mel and Carol Tjeerdsma have pledged $50,000 in support of cardiac equipment and expansions at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.

According to a news release, in May 2022, Carol Tjeerdsma suffered a heart attack during a stress test at MMC-M. As a code blue was called, emergency room and cardiac nurses and physicians rushed to save her life. From there, she was sent to St. Joseph for open heart surgery.

