MEXICO, Mo. — Teens from across the state of Missouri, and a few with ties to Nodaway County, their pageant directors and families have kicked off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns during the Miss Missouri's Outstanding Teen pageant at Missouri Military Academy.
Clara Alford
The class of 2022 includes Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Clara Alford. She is the daughter of Aaron and Kristen Alford of Branson. Clara is a student at Trinity Christian Academy in Hollister. For the talent portion of the competition, she will twirl the baton for the judges and audience. She will also participate in a private interview with the judges, answering their questions and giving her opinions on a variety of teen-based topics as well as showcase her fitness during a special fitness routine. In addition, Clara will represent her platform, “Feed it Forward”, which focuses on food insecurity and helping those facing the plight.
Alford's title covers Maryville and the surrounding area. Since she was crowned this winter, Alford has attended a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state.
Libby Carpenter
The Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen class of 2022 includes Miss Maryville’s Outstanding Teen Libby Carpenter, daughter of Jeff and Christina Carpenter of Kearney. Carpenter is a student at Kearney High School. For the talent portion of the competition, she will sing for the judges and audience. She will also participate in a private interview with the judges, answering their questions and giving her opinions on a variety of teen-based topics as well as showcase her fitness during a special fitness routine. In addition, Libby will represent her platform, “Helping Kids Be Kids.” She describes her platform as an organization that spreads awareness and conducts fundraising for childhood illnesses.
“Through Helping Kids Be Kids, support is given to organizations that focus on allowing kids to just be kids; organizations that play a critical part in supporting children facing physical and/or metal challenges,” she said.
Carpenter's title covers the Maryville area. Since she was crowned this winter, Carpenter has attended a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state.
Olivia DeGrave
The class of 2022 also includes Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Olivia DeGrave, daughter of Jason and Jamie DeGrave of Kansas City. Olivia is a student at Platte County High School. For the talent portion of the competition, she will sing for the judges and audience. She will also participate in a private interview with the judges, answering their questions and giving her opinions on a variety of teen-based topics as well as showcase her fitness during a special fitness routine. In addition, Olivia will represent her platform, “Bloom.”
“Bloom aspires to end the suffering to all who struggle with mental health, end the negative stigma mental health carries, and end suicide altogether by supplying tools and knowledge to every human possible,” she said.
DeGrave's title covers the Maryville and surrounding area. Since she was crowned this fall, DeGrave has attended a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state.
Pageant week kicks off with brunch today, when the candidates are recognized for their various service projects and achievements. Throughout the week, the teens will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a meet and greet, held in downtown Mexico.
The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 14 and will continue through Thursday, June 16. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen on Friday night. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri’ s Outstanding Teen will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage later this summer.