Shown rehearsing at The Rose Theater for 2018's Nodaway County Theater Company's production of “A Family Reunion to Die For,” are: Gabriella Rowen, Trent Townsend, Alyssabeth Roderick, Taylor Bird and Sydney Meeks. The company has recently announced open auditions for this year's performance  of "The Dastardly Dr. Devereaux."

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Theater Company has announced open auditions for all area fifth through eighth graders.

This year’s performance will be “The Dastardly Dr. Devereaux,” which is a fun and zany medical musical melodrama filled with twists and turns as well as plenty of laughter.

Auditions will be held at 2 p.m. on January 22-23 at the Rose Theater, located at 120 W. Third St.

According to a news release from the organization, anyone trying out should bring a prepared song and an accompanist.

For more information call Scott Lance at 660-528-0440.

