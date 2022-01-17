MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Theater Company has announced open auditions for all area fifth through eighth graders.
This year’s performance will be “The Dastardly Dr. Devereaux,” which is a fun and zany medical musical melodrama filled with twists and turns as well as plenty of laughter.
Auditions will be held at 2 p.m. on January 22-23 at the Rose Theater, located at 120 W. Third St.
According to a news release from the organization, anyone trying out should bring a prepared song and an accompanist.
For more information call Scott Lance at 660-528-0440.