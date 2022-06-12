We believe that there are three comings of Christ: in history, mystery and majesty. In history for 33 years about 2,000 years ago, in mystery in our time since then and in majesty at the end of time.
The first is Christ coming in history. The Old Testament prepared the Jews by what the prophets foretold and by the Law, especially in the offering of sacrifices. What was foretold and anticipated but not fully understood was that the Messiah would be God himself — what we call the Incarnation. That Jesus was conceived by the Holy Spirit indicates that he is divine, that he was born to Mary indicates that he is human. At the end of 33 years, he suffered, died, rose and ascended into heaven, returning to the Father — only this time as a human as well as God, the second person of the Trinity. The ascension was the end of Christ’s presence in history, the first coming of Christ.
The second coming of Christ is in mystery. We live in this era right now — a time marked by the activity of the Holy Spirit. Since the Holy Spirit is Christ’s spirit, we encounter Christ himself in these seven sacraments: Baptism, Confirmation, Eucharist, Reconciliation, Anointing of the Sick, Marriage and Holy Orders. We live in this time during which the old creation and the new creation co-exist. We feel the tension between the fallen world into which we are born and the new creation which beckons us to follow Christ. By Baptism, we enter into the new creation.
Pentecost is also the definitive revelation of the third person of the Trinity, the Holy Spirit, which had been seen at the annunciation or at the baptism of Jesus, but not front and center as at Pentecost. Not surprisingly, many Christians celebrate the feast of the Blessed Trinity after Pentecost, as all three persons of the Trinity have now been revealed. Figuring out how to say that God is both three persons yet one God took time and some careful thinking and discussion, but that is our God. This is the God at the heart of our faith, a God which is both one and yet lives in communion with one another. That community of love is the community into which we are invited to live forever when we choose to follow Christ. This we call salvation. Because of the Incarnation, we have come to know the three persons of the godhead, the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. I do not claim to understand or to have explained this mystery, but I do find it fascinating. So much so, that when I consider that humans are made “in the image and likeness of God,” that means that we are not only intelligent and have a free will, but we are also meant to live in community, not alone.
The third coming of Christ will be when he comes in majesty. That means that Christ will come on the clouds, just as he departed, but will come as King to judge everyone at the end of time. Then will the resurrection of all occur, our transformed bodies will be joined to our souls, and the old world will pass away, leaving only the new creation. We saw a hint of what that is like in the risen Christ, but I am sure there will be surprises and delights unimaginable for those who are welcomed into union with the Trinity in heaven. This is the end time, which is talked about especially in the Book of Revelation, as well in other places in the Bible. All this is made possible first by God, but then by our response in faith.