MARYVILLE, Mo. — Members of the community were able to enjoy a different type of activity this past weekend when The Fields Paintball park officially began its onsite operations Oct. 1 at its permanent location at 1610 S. Main St.
The grand opening of the paintball park marks an exciting new chapter for owners David Baker and Chelsey Clark.
“The response from the Maryville community and surrounding areas has been overwhelmingly positive,” the couple wrote in an email to The Forum. “We are so grateful for how much support the community has given us and we hope to provide them something they’ll be proud of.”
The process officially began when The Fields purchased the property from the Maryville R-II school district on April 19 and received approval from the Maryville City Council on June 14 to construct its 20-acre park.
“We’ve been working nonstop, so to see it finally come to fruition is incredibly exciting,” the owners said.
Some of the current courses available at The Fields include: Sherwood Forest, speedball, hyperball, tires and a large farm course. Many other themed courses are on the horizon. The Fields will be open from 10 a.m. until dark, Thursday through Monday, year-round.
The Fields offers season passes to players with rates for summer play and winter play or year-round. Entry fee into the park is $15 if you have your own approved gear or $25 with full rental fees included.
Both are good for all-day play. The Fields will be holding a weeklong Halloween Hunt event the last week of October.
The owners are currently not offering mobile paintball in order to focus on the park operations, but have plans to reopen their mobile calendar in the near future.
For more information on The Fields, visit www.fieldspaintball.com.