ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show returns to the Civic Arena December 3-4.
According to a news release, the show plans for more than 250 tables of guns and ammunition on the main floor of Civic Arena in downtown St. Joseph, with dealers from six states.
The show will feature an indoor, enclosed paintball shooting range from The Fields Paintball, of Maryville as well as a Whitetail Freak Skull and Shed display from Ron Browning. This show will offer hundreds of tables full of new and old guns, knives, ammo, gun parts, reloading supplies, holsters and other related products at discounted prices, including the AR-15. Consumers also will have the chance to enter to win an Osprey scope.
This event brings together gun enthusiasts and people looking for protection.
The public is invited to bring their guns and trade with the dealers for the gun they have always wanted. The exhibitors and staff will help consumers find the right one from a large selection at discounted prices. For those interested in selling a gun, law enforcement will be at the entrance inspecting those weapons.