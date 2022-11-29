Gun show shed

A Whitetail Freak Skull and Shed display from Ron Browning will be available for viewing.

 SUBMITTED BY ST. JOSEPH GUN & KNIFE SHOW

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show returns to the Civic Arena December 3-4.

According to a news release, the show plans for more than 250 tables of guns and ammunition on the main floor of Civic Arena in downtown St. Joseph, with dealers from six states.

