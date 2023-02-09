The Driskells: A lifetime of laughter and love

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In the middle of an adult women’s fast-pitch softball tournament back in 1954, coach W.D. Driskell found himself short a pitcher and catcher. An angry mother had pulled her two daughters during a game and abruptly left the tournament and quit the team.
Luckily, one of the team’s sponsors was able to locate a new pitcher before the game the following day. That afternoon, Pat Bliley walked onto the field and joined the team. Now, more than 65 years later, Pat and W.D. continue to play for the same team — their family of over 70 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
During those first two years of getting to know each other, the sponsor often picked Pat up and drove her to and from the tournaments. W.D. joined for a couple of those rides and visited her family’s farm near Clyde on one other occasion.
But when he received a Christmas card from her later that year, he wondered if there could be something more between them.
When nothing came of it, he continued on with preparing for the upcoming season, not quite knowing who would be pitching.
But lo and behold, Pat returned to the team and played the whole season as the team’s primary pitcher. This time, Pat started spending time with W.D. at her home in the off times and he would help her father out around the farm. It didn’t take long for Pat’s family to warm up to W.D. and welcome him as the newest member.
“It was just love at first sight, I guess,” Pat said.
So the following summer in July, just two years after the two had met, W.D. attended Pat’s birthday party at her family’s home with an engagement ring stuffed in his pocket. They married a few short months later in November at Conception Abbey, one of the last weddings performed there.
The cake topper used on their wedding cake back in 1956 has been kept in storage over the years. But once a year, for the past 66 years, when the couple celebrates another anniversary, out comes the miniature bride and groom to once again serve its purpose atop a cake they share to celebrate another year of being with their soulmate.
‘It reminds me of a Nicholas Sparks book’
When walking into the Driskells’ home for the past 55 years, visitors are greeted by a family birthday and anniversary sign hanging on the wall facing the kitchen. There 74 little wooden circles hanging from the sign, each with a birthday or anniversary written on them, a representation of W.D. and Pat’s love over the years.
As visitors continue through the house and into the living room, the walls and shelves are filled with photographs and memorabilia. Photographs of W.D. and Pat’s parents hang on one wall, surrounded by wedding photos, knick-knacks and images of themselves throughout their lives.
Photo albums lie propped up against cabinets, each child’s graduation photos cover the shelves of the small window nook and old windows from the house and barn have been turned into picture frames.
“We’ve had lots of fun. We’ve had lots of love,” Pat said. “We’ve had a very good life.”
Maddie Emery, one of their grandchildren, said the fun her grandparents have had over the years is something she looks to apply in her own marriage, especially their ability to use humor with each other.
She recalled one dance competition where she shared a hotel room with her grandparents and parents, and recounted how hard it was for them all to lie down and go to sleep because W.D. and Pat couldn’t stop giggling and making jokes to one another.
“They’re always laughing with each other,” Emery said. “They don’t like to take life serious very often. … It reminds me of a Nicholas Sparks book. Just growing old together and the way that they met and everything like that. It’s been really cool to see.”
As W.D. sat in a rocking chair and recalled the old cabin he lived in as a child — which is still standing and which the family visits every few years — some of the humor Emery loves about the couple shone through.
W.D. joked about how his family had “running water” by carrying a bucket and chasing the water that ran down the hill.
“He’s an old hillbilly,” Pat cut in.
Then he talked about how they gathered and kept milk despite not having a refrigerator until he was a sophomore in high school in the 1940s.
As Pat walked past her husband, she whispered, “Poor baby!”
It’s moments like this that have kept the marriage young and healthy over the past 66 years.
Emery said she doesn’t think she’s ever seen her grandparents fight once, only a little bickering back and forth, which W.D. backed up by saying there’s never been a true fight within the family at all — something he worked hard to ensure never happened.
Now, there may have never been a fight between family members but that doesn’t mean things don’t get a little rowdy at the Driskell household when everyone gathers for Christmas in June. The holiday celebration was moved to the summer months several years ago as it was easier for all 76 family members to get together.
This event has an array of activities taking place — gift exchanges, water slides, volleyball, wine tasting and a little game called “blootball,” which Emery described as a combination of baseball and wrestling.
“One ended up with a broken wrist,” W.D. said. “One ended up with a (sprained) ankle. One ended up with all the skin off their knees. Then Bill, our oldest son, tried to slide into second base and cracked his rib. Now this year, they tamed it down. No sliding, no this and that.”
One Christmas, Pat decided that year’s celebration would be Hawaiian themed, wild Hawaiian shirts included, and Emery went up with her sister to help Pat prepare dinner.
“He (W.D.) offered us a glass of wine at like 9 in the morning,” Emery said. “He got this squirrelly idea that he wanted to go to Hy-Vee to get wine so we could do a wine tasting. And he could not stop giggling.”
W.D. purchased the cheapest bottles of wine he could find, hid the bottles and had the adults taste all terrible wine under the pretense of the wine being delicious and expensive.
Today, the family still jokes about going to buy cheap wine before popping in to visit their grandparents.
‘In sickness and in health’
In all the years they’ve been married, it’s a rare occasion for W.D. and Pat to spend a night apart. When it does happen, it’s never by choice and always something they have little to no control over.
“For my 22nd birthday (in 1957), I got my draft notice and I had to go,” W.D. said. “... It was kind of an upset for us for a little bit.”
“But we made it,” Pat added.
He spent six months on active duty and six years in the reserves, which he described as being a major headache. He had to report for drill sessions every Monday and if he missed sessions, he would be put back on active duty. Once a quarter, he would attend training at other locations such as Fort Leonard Wood.
“One time we just went over to Parnell and set up in the cow pasture,” W.D. said.
Then he would be away for two weeks during summer camp, which was hard to be away from his family and also difficult to manage a farm.
After a few years, and once his time in the military was over, W.D. grew tired of working in town and farming. So, the couple sold their farm and moved into their home on Saunders Street, where they’ve lived for the past 55 years, filling it with antiques, photos and memories.
Even recently, as the pair has started facing the health issues that come with age, they’ve gone to great lengths to spend each night together.
“In sickness and in health, my grandparents have struggled over the past couple years with different health concerns,” Emery said. “They literally never leave each other’s side. … They have never willingly stayed apart for one night their entire marriage.”
W.D. has been facing several heart issues over the past few years and recently had a stent and balloon inserted. So when he would stay overnight in the hospital, Pat would stay until visiting hours ended and would be back in the morning the second visiting hours started.
W.D. is on the mend now and looking forward to being able to drive a car again this week.
As W.D. and Pat looked at the south wall of their living room, reminiscing, W.D. laughed about all the photos and antiques they’ve collected over their 66 years together and what the children would do with it all one day when he and Pat are “pushing up daisies.”
W.D. joked that the family would pull a dumpster in and throw all the little knick-knacks and pictures into it but Pat was adamant the family would keep and cherish most of the items.
“But we’re not planning on pushing up daisies for a while,” W.D. said.
Pat agreed, saying she plans and hopes to live to be 110-years-old. That’s news to her husband, who laughs at the idea and says they need to change some of their ways if they’re going to make it another 20 years. But one thing isn’t likely to change.
“We’ve had a wonderful life,” Pat said. “We’ve had a lot of fun, we’ve had a lot of sorrow, but we still care.
“And we still love each other.”