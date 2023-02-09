 Skip to main content
VALENTINE’S DAY

The Driskells: A lifetime of laughter and love

Aging better than a fine (Hy-Vee) wine, Driskells still in love after 66 years

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In the middle of an adult women’s fast-pitch softball tournament back in 1954, coach W.D. Driskell found himself short a pitcher and catcher. An angry mother had pulled her two daughters during a game and abruptly left the tournament and quit the team.

Luckily, one of the team’s sponsors was able to locate a new pitcher before the game the following day. That afternoon, Pat Bliley walked onto the field and joined the team. Now, more than 65 years later, Pat and W.D. continue to play for the same team — their family of over 70 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Scanned Documents

Pat and W.D. Driskell were married in 1956. They met during a women's fast-pitch softball tournament in 1954. 
Scanned Documents

Pictures of family members adorn many surfaces and walls in the Driskell home.
W.D. Driskell is shown next to a wall filled with memories. He and his wife Pat have been married for 66 years.
Pat Driskell looks through a photo album at home while reminiscing with W.D.
Pat and W.D. Driskell are shown at home. The couple have been married 66 years and are still very much in love.

