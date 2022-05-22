In the Bible, the Book of Ruth brings us into a time of trial and trouble encountered by a family comprised of husband, wife and two sons. There was a drought and this family, living in Bethlehem, is forced into exile in Moab. While there the sons take foreign wives. Tragically soon all the males in this family die, leaving the mother, Naomi, with these two daughters-in-law, one named Orpah and the other, Ruth.
In kindness, Naomi invites the two daughters-in-law to remain with their native home rather than return with her to live in a foreign land. Naomi believes their prospects would be brighter in their homeland. Orpah graciously accepts Naomi’s advice and returns home. Ruth however returns with Naomi to Bethlehem, pledging her love and fidelity to Naomi. Despite the hardship and the risk of the unknown before them, they will be a family. This family will find its way forward, and in distant years to come, will be a linkage to a great king and a savior.
In Christian belief, when we gather at the table in worship, and take a bit of bread and drink from a cup, we affirm the presence of God in the common, familiar, and accessible aspects of our life. We realize how close God is to us and with us in our lives. We may also realize how creation itself proclaims the glory of God.
There is a beauty and warmth in the Book of Ruth that is timeless. The book brings into focus a family trying to survive and find a little peace in a world of harsh contingencies and mortal peril. The beauty of this book is how it locates their salvation, fulfillment and hope so very close to them at any point in their life. Their hope is in family, friendships, loyalty and love. All these things are a part of our lives. That which seems most common, ordinary and taken for granted is invested with transcendent power. Family is shown here to be the source of the power to heal, overcome adversity and open a way into the future. Family can turn a stranger into a daughter, mother, son or father. Loyalty and friendship forge new possibilities.
We all know the modern narrative about dysfunctional families. We occupy a culture of skepticism about families and their future. I know some families are harbors for the worst kind of human anguish. But as shown here in Ruth, families are more than blood relations. Ruth affirms the power of positive human bonds. There are all sorts of families.
May the good Lord direct us to celebrate the sacred power of ordinary things or the things we call ordinary. Every sunrise on this tired world has God’s signature on it. Every sunset proclaims divine benediction. In between is the sacrament of everyday life. God desires closeness. How relentlessly we are summoned by what we see, taste, know and feel as we pass through the open door of wonder.