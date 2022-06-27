MEXICO, Mo. — Last week, teens from throughout the state of Missouri met in Mexico to begin a full week of rehearsals and competition in the Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant. While only one teen received the crown, many received awards and scholarships totaling more than $26,000.
According to a news release, among the scholarships included several for Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Olivia DeGrave of Kansas City.
DeGrave, the daughter of Jason and Jami DeGrave, received a $3,000 scholarship for being second runner-up as well as a rookie talent scholarship for the crown competition group, an evening gown and on-stage question award, the People’s Choice award, a rookie interview award, a rookie lifestyle and fitness award, and the Jenna Terry Spirit award. In total, DeGraves received $8,300 in scholarships. DeGrave attends Platte County High School.
Among the scholarships included a non-finalist award for Miss Maryville’s Outstanding Teen Libby Carpenter of Kearney. She is the daughter of Jeff and Christina Carpenter and attends Kearney High School.