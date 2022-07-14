MARYVILLE, Mo.— Children of all ages presented their pigs Wednesday at the 2022 Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Swine Show held at the Nodaway County Community Building, at 25669 Hawk Road near the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.
The two-day event continued today beginning at 8 a.m. with the Ham and Bacon Show.
New this year, the show was held inside the building instead of a tent.
At 8:30 a.m. youths started showing poultry and rabbits.
Later tonight (6 p.m.) the Livestock Auction will be held on the third floor of the Nodaway County Administration Center, located at 403 N. Market St. Many of the animals and meats shown in the competition will be available for sale by auction.
In other Nodaway County Fair news, carnival rides and vendors will open at 5 p.m. around the downtown square.
The Nodaway County Fair Board will kick off events tonight at 6 p.m. from the main stage, located at Third and Main streets.
A Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum will begin at the same time in the second floor courtroom at the Nodaway County Courthouse. The event is open to the public and has numerous candidates scheduled to appear.
For more information about fair events, click: "Magic on Mainstreet."