The Maryville High School Spectrum Show Choir performed for family and friends on Jan. 14 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. Spectrum is set to perform this weekend at the annual Sweet Sounds concert and fundraiser.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville High School Vocal Music Department plans to present its annual Sweet Sounds concert and fundraiser this weekend Feb. 24-25 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at the high school.

Traditionally held during the early spring to showcase Spectrum and Illumination show choirs, the event allows performers an opportunity to prepare and present popular solos and small group numbers.

