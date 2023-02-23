MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville High School Vocal Music Department plans to present its annual Sweet Sounds concert and fundraiser this weekend Feb. 24-25 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at the high school.
Traditionally held during the early spring to showcase Spectrum and Illumination show choirs, the event allows performers an opportunity to prepare and present popular solos and small group numbers.
“This concert is one of my favorite events,” Vanessa Parsons, director of vocal music, said in a statement. “We hold Sweet Sounds at the end of our show choir season and it gives our kids a chance to show our community what they have been performing for the past several weeks at competitions around the Midwest. … It’s just a great evening of music and fun.”
In addition to the concert, Parsons noted the event also includes a silent auction fundraiser both nights and a soup and dessert bar on Saturday, Feb. 25.
“We use Sweet Sounds as a way to help our vocal booster club raise funds for programming at the high school,” she said. “This year, we are kicking off a yearlong fundraising effort to help get Spectrum to Florida in 2024 to perform at Walt Disney World. The kids are super excited and we are always so thrilled with the way our business community supports the arts through their donations and promotion.”
Tickets to the Sweet Sounds concert are available for $5 and may be purchased at the door or online via the group’s Facebook page. The soup and dessert bar will open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the high school commons, and all silent auction items will be available for bidding in the PAC lobby on Friday and Saturday. Theater doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime.