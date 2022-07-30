Trautz family UV safety

Sheila Trautz, a Mosaic caregiver and cancer survivor, is an advocate for skin protection. UV rays have benefits and harmful side effects. Being smart with UV exposure will prevent the risk of developing conditions, such as melanoma. Shown in the front row from left: Jess, Michael and Sabrina Trautz; back row: Sheila and Bob Trautz.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In recognition of July as Ultraviolet Safety Awareness Month, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville provides the following information on protecting oneself from the harmful effects of UV rays.

UV radiation is made of invisible rays that are part of the energy from the sun and artificial sources, such as tanning beds, a news release stated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags