MARYVILLE, Mo. — In recognition of July as Ultraviolet Safety Awareness Month, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville provides the following information on protecting oneself from the harmful effects of UV rays.
UV radiation is made of invisible rays that are part of the energy from the sun and artificial sources, such as tanning beds, a news release stated.
UV rays help with the production of vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus from food and assists bone development. However, UV exposure has consequences.
Too much UV exposure can cause sunburn, premature aging and skin cancer. Without eye protection, UV exposure can cause eye problems, including macular degeneration, cataracts and eye cancers.
People who are exposed for long periods of time or who have been sunburned; those with light-colored skin, hair and eyes; those who take medication that increases skin and eye sensitivity to UV rays; people with a family history of skin cancer; and those over age 50 are most at risk for developing these symptoms.
According to Mayo Clinic, skin cancers are the most common cancer, with 5.4 million new cases reported per year in the U.S. Approximately 20 percent of people will have skin cancer at some point in their life, with 90 percent of those cases being linked to sun exposure. The most dangerous form of skin cancer, melanoma, accounts for 87,000 cases per year with about 9,000 deaths.
The risk for melanoma has doubled for those who have had more than five sunburns or just one blistering sunburn and the use of a tanning bed increases the risk of melanoma by 83 percent, according to a press release.
Sun and water can reflect 25 percent of UV rays and 80 percent of the sun’s rays can pass through clouds and fog.
To stay safe, remain in the shade, especially during midday hours; wear clothes that cover arms and legs; protect children with proper clothing and sunscreen; wear a wide-brimmed hat to shade the face, head, ears and neck; wear sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays; use sunscreen with at least sun protection factor 15 (dermatologists recommend using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more every morning); ensure sunscreen is not expired or recalled; reapply sunscreen every two hours, at a minimum; use a lip balm with SPF; avoid indoor tanning because people who begin indoor tanning at a young age have a higher
risk of developing melanoma (in 19 U.S. states and other countries, the use of a tanning bed before age 18 is banned); and check medications and supplements for sun warnings.
Monitor skin and vision for changes, a news release recommended. If skin changes, including patchy dryness, itching or scaly texture, moles that are irregular in shape or color, wounds that heal and then become irritated again or anything that seems to be growing, are observed, contact a primary care physician or a dermatologist. Identifying these issues and receiving early treatment will increase the chance of successful outcomes.
Sheila Trautz, a Mosaic caregiver and cancer survivor, discovered her cancer by accident. After an appointment to have a cyst removed, she told her doctor about a new mole that was itching and scabbing over. He removed the mole and found it was stage 2 cancer. She is now an advocate for skin protection. While serving on an after-prom committee, Trautz was shocked to discover some of the prizes were vouchers for tanning beds, a press release stated.
“If we are putting tanning beds in the hands of the teenagers, you may as well give them alcohol and cigarettes, too,” Trautz told the committee.
Although this opinion was in the minority, she was able to convince them of the UV dangers associated with tanning beds.
The effects of Trautz’s experience with skin cancer on her own community and family are immense. Through her advocacy, she was able to motivate her brother to receive a check-up where he discovered he also had melanoma.
“You don’t have to stay out of the sun, but we need to remember to practice sun safety,” Trautz said.