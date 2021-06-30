SEDALIA, Mo. — Missouri State Fair Grandstand Concert tickets will go on sale to the public starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29.
Performances will be held during the fair Thursday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 21.
Those featured include: Trace Adkins with Dusty Slay (Thursday, Aug. 12), Russell Dickerson with Cassadee Pope (Friday, Aug. 13), Boyz II Men with Kazual (Saturday, Aug. 14), Tyler Farr and Tenille Townes (Tuesday, Aug. 17), The Beach Boys (Wednesday, Aug. 18), Rhonda Vincent and the Rage with Leroy Van Dyke (Thursday, Aug. 19), Colter Wall with Charley Crockett and Tim Montana (Friday, Aug. 20), Hank Williams, Jr. with Walker Montgomery (Saturday, Aug. 21).
Tickets can be purchased through Etix.com or the Missouri State Fair box office.
The box office hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 through Friday, Aug. 6 and again from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 9 – 11; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 12 - 22.
The office will be closed on July 5 in observance of Independence Day
The box office will be open for walk-up orders while tickets remain. There is a 10-ticket-limit per household, per event until July 2.
Photo ID and the credit card used to purchase the ticket(s) will be required when picking up the ticket(s).
“Fair Fans” received a special concert ticket presale code that allowed them to purchase tickets starting June 22. Presale will end 4 p.m. Monday, June 28. All presale tickets will be will-call only and will not be mailed.
To become a “Fair Fan,” sign up online at https://bit.ly/BecomeFairFan.
Prices for each show vary. Available tickets include premium track, regular track, premium grandstand, and regular grandstand.
Children aged 2 and under are free.
Concert and event tickets do not include admission to the fair.
To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/MoFairGrandstandTickets or the Missouri State Fair box office.
For more information, visit https://www.mostatefair.com/locations/grandstand/.