MARYVILLE, Mo. — The St. Francis Hospital Foundation announced this week its annual fundraising gala will be held on Feb. 19, offering the chance to participate in-person or virtually.
Titled “Together We Rise,” this year’s event will raise money to support mental health needs for children and families across the region by creating a Patient Support Program. The funds will be used to provide transportation, medication and counseling assistance to those in crisis.
Donna Holt will be recognized as this year’s recipient of the Spirit of St. Francis Award.
After being moved entirely online last year, the gala will offer an in-person option once again this year at the Mozingo Lake Conference Center, and will also provide a live stream experience for those who prefer to participate from the comfort of their homes.
Megan Jennings, director of development, said in an email to The Forum that the foundation will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions ahead of the event and adjust plans accordingly. At the in-person gathering, the space used is approximately twice the size as the last in-person event, and the number of guests allowed to attend in person will be limited to allow for greater spacing.
“One of our 2022 Ambassadors said it best when she quoted Brené Brown, ‘We are wired for connection,’” Jennings said. “We very much want to connect our region to this very important cause and we feel like an in-person event is the best way to do this. However, the safety of our community will remain our number one priority and we will pivot as needed.”
Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a live auction, dinner and program from 7-9 p.m. The after-party at William Coy’s will begin at 9:30 p.m. Dress is black tie optional.
More information on the event, sponsorship opportunities and how to purchase tickets is available at one.bidpal.net/rise22.