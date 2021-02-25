MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Singing Spoofhounds of Maryville High School plan to perform its Sweet Sounds concert on Friday and Saturday in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Even during a pandemic, the MHS Vocal Music Department has found a way to make music and promote the arts within northwest Missouri with Friday’s concert starting at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s at 7:30 p.m.
Traditionally held in the spring semester the concert showcases the school’s two show choirs, Spectrum and Illumination, and also provide an opportunity for vocal music students to perform solos and small group numbers.
“The arts have really taken a beating during COVID,” said Vanessa Parsons, director of MHS vocal music. “Our practice time has been limited and all of the performing arts groups are sharing the school’s large spaces. Sweet Sounds is giving our students a little bit of normalcy during this unusual year, and I think they are all anxious to get on stage and do what they love.”
According to a news release, seating is limited to approximately 50 percent of the theater’s capacity. All tickets will be assigned seating to ensure proper social distancing and appropriate face coverings will be required at all times.
Concert tickets are $7 and may be purchased online or at the door. Seating is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. To purchase tickets online, visit bit.ly/MHSeventbrite.