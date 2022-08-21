MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club invites the public to join its 2022 Community Pep Rally at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, on the downtown square.
Spoofhound fans can expect to see favorite teams and players announced at the rally and are encouraged to come and cheer them on. Attendees will see many Spoofhound teams, including tennis, golf, volleyball, softball, cross country, soccer and football.
Between the introductions of the sports teams, the Spoofhound Marching Band and Spectrum, as well as the Spoofhound Cheerleaders and Dazzlers will perform.
Hy-Vee and Kool Kats will provide refreshments for sale during a cookout. Kool Kats plans to donate a portion of its sales to the Booster Athletic Club. Those in attendance may purchase Spoofhound gear, register for the Spoofhound Community Flag Program for #FlytheFlagFriday and join the Booster Athletic Club.
Seating at this event will not be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In the case of inclement weather, the pep rally will be relocated to the high school gymnasium.
Follow the booster club on Facebook @Spoofhoundboosters and Twitter @houndsbac.