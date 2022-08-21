Community Pep Rally
Buy Now

Last year’s Community Pep Rally featured Maryville High School athletes and offered a community kickoff for the school’s fall sports. This year’s event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 on the downtown square.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club invites the public to join its 2022 Community Pep Rally at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, on the downtown square.

Spoofhound fans can expect to see favorite teams and players announced at the rally and are encouraged to come and cheer them on. Attendees will see many Spoofhound teams, including tennis, golf, volleyball, softball, cross country, soccer and football.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags