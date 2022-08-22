SKIDMORE, Mo. — Thanks to Missouri Extension 4-H, the City of Skidmore has a new blessings box to provide local residents with nonperishable food and supplies. Now it needs donors.
With the hope of helping community members most in need, Missouri Extension 4-H created a Blessings Box for the city. The purpose of this box is to provide the public with nonperishable food and supplies. The new box is scheduled to be installed central to the community, just outside Newton Hall, 202 W. Elm St.
Skidmore is searching for sponsors to fill the box so that goods may be distributed each month. Sponsors may be groups, organizations or individuals. Groups or organizations interested in helping may purchase the supplies themselves or make a monetary donation to cover the supplies needed that month.
Sponsors may sponsor or donate as often as they would like. Typically, it will cost $50-$100 each month depending on the season, need and any upcoming holidays that may set a theme for the month.
City Hall will be in charge of installing, upkeep, sponsor communication and social media posts.
“This is a wonderful, useful need for our town,” Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow said in a statement. “4-H boxes are very well used in our area, and we thank them for putting these together free of charge.”
Interested sponsors can contact Morrow at City Hall, 660-928-3281.