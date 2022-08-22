Skidmore Newton Hall (copy)
Buy Now

A 4-H created and donated "Blessings Box" will be located outside Newton Hall to help people in the community in need of basic nonperishable food and supplies.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

SKIDMORE, Mo. — Thanks to Missouri Extension 4-H, the City of Skidmore has a new blessings box to provide local residents with nonperishable food and supplies. Now it needs donors.

With the hope of helping community members most in need, Missouri Extension 4-H created a Blessings Box for the city. The purpose of this box is to provide the public with nonperishable food and supplies. The new box is scheduled to be installed central to the community, just outside Newton Hall, 202 W. Elm St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags