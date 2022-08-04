This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Children reach for pingpong balls as they’re shot into the sky with leaf blowers by Skidmore Punkin Show staff members on Saturday. Each child was allowed one ball and when turned in at Punkin Central they received a crisp one dollar bill.
Children reach up high for pingpong balls released from leaf blowers by Skidmore Punkin Show staff members on Saturday at the 2022 Punkin Show. Each child was allowed one ball, and once it was turned in they received a one dollar bill from Punkin Central manned by Skidmore Community Betterment members.
On their way into the Quilt Show, Debbie Snyder, left, and her mother Tillie Snyder, are shown outside Newton Hall on Saturday. Tillie was born in Skidmore 90 years ago last week and went for a ride in a 1972 Monte Carlo in the the 2022 Skidmore Punkin Show Parade.
Abigail Vest, 4, helps her sister Adeline Vest, 2, paddle around a small pool of water Saturday during the Punkin Show. The organizers of the show paid for several children’s rides and events, so there would be no charge for them.
The 2022 Skidmore Punkin Show Smoke Off contest kicked off at 10 a.m on Saturday and saw numerous contestants surrounding the central show area. This year, the stage was located under the water tower and offered a closer location for fairgoers searching for snacks like deep-fried Oreos, items to buy from vendors or contest information.
