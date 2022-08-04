SKIDMORE, Mo. — The weather was nearly perfect for this year’s Skidmore Punkin Show and the crowds were out in force.

The four-day event began Thursday, July 28 with a queen contest and ended Sunday, July 31 with a community church service at the stage and a pot-luck meal.

IMG_1559.jpg
Little Miss Punkin Macy Brown and Little Mr. Punkin: Jack Clement wave Saturday during the Skidmore Punkin Show Parade.

 
IMG_9011.jpeg
Resized_20220730_150030.jpeg
Lori Dunn won first place for her skillet toss on Saturday at the Skidmore Punkin Show.
Garden Tractor PullEDIT.jpg

The 2022 Punkin Show’s new event, a Garden Tractor Pull, was a major success according to event staff with more than 100 entries in the event which lasted well into Friday night.
Garden Tractor Pull

