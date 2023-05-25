5-25 Eagle Scouts 1.JPG

Six area Scouts celebrated earning their Eagle ranks earlier this month at the Maryville American Legion building. From left to right are Ethan Evans, Ian Stephenson, Alex Rice, Trevan Lager, Andruw King and Quenton Kinderknecht.

 SUBMITTED BY ROBERT RICE

MARVYVILLE, Mo. — Six area Scouts celebrated earning their Eagle rank on May 13 at the Maryville American Legion, according to a submitted news release.

Ethan Evans, Ian Stephenson, Alex Rice, Trevan Lager, Andruw King and Quenton Kinderknecht, all of whom recently completed their junior years at Maryville R-II High School and are members of Troop 190, held a joint Eagle Scout Court of Honor before a large crowd of relatives and friends where each Scout received their Eagle rank.

5-25 Eagle Scouts 2.JPG

Troop 190 Leader John Campbell places the Eagle Scout embroidered neckerchief on Alex Rice, the symbolic procedure of a Scout attaining the rank of Eagle, during a ceremony held May 13 as Rice’s parents, Sarah and Robert Rice, look on.
5-25 Eagle Scouts 3.JPG

Each new Eagle Scout was presented with a rank patch, pins and certificates during a ceremony held on May 13.
