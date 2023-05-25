This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Six area Scouts celebrated earning their Eagle ranks earlier this month at the Maryville American Legion building. From left to right are Ethan Evans, Ian Stephenson, Alex Rice, Trevan Lager, Andruw King and Quenton Kinderknecht.
Troop 190 Leader John Campbell places the Eagle Scout embroidered neckerchief on Alex Rice, the symbolic procedure of a Scout attaining the rank of Eagle, during a ceremony held May 13 as Rice’s parents, Sarah and Robert Rice, look on.
MARVYVILLE, Mo. — Six area Scouts celebrated earning their Eagle rank on May 13 at the Maryville American Legion, according to a submitted news release.
Ethan Evans, Ian Stephenson, Alex Rice, Trevan Lager, Andruw King and Quenton Kinderknecht, all of whom recently completed their junior years at Maryville R-II High School and are members of Troop 190, held a joint Eagle Scout Court of Honor before a large crowd of relatives and friends where each Scout received their Eagle rank.
The Court of Honor opened with a welcome from Troop 190 adult leader John Campbell. Following the opening welcome, Steve Rosenak, a Pony Express Council representative of the Boy Scouts of America, spoke about the significance and meaning of an Eagle Scout. Missouri District 1 State Representative Jeff Farnan then presented each Scout with two resolutions and a U.S. Flag from the Missouri General Assembly. United States Congressman Sam Graves’ district representative Matt Barry presented each Scout with a resolution from the United States House of Representatives that Congressman Graves sponsored on their behalf.
For his Eagle Scout project, Evans, the son of Kevan and Becky Evans, organized the building and placement of life jacket stations at Nodaway Lake and Bilby Lake in addition to collecting life jackets for the stations. The stations provide life jackets for those visiting the lakes.
Stephenson, the son of Brian and Keri Stephenson, is placing two life jacket stations at Mozingo Lake for people who do not have them to use and then return.
Rice, the son of Robert and Sarah Rice, cleaned up veterans memorials at the Memorial Plaza of the Nodaway County Courthouse and cleaned and treated the Freedom Rock plaza at Franklin Park in Maryville.
Lager, the son of Kent and Victoria Lager, designed and built three flag retirement boxes to be used in Nodaway County to properly dispose of retired flags.
King, the son of James and Lauren King, made two picnic tables for Westboro city park and two picnic tables for the Westboro ballfield in addition to repainting flower boxes on Main Street and planting marigolds inside them.
Kinderknecht, the son of Benjamin and Erin Kinderknecht, built a small room for the Maryville American Legion to store tables and chairs in.
Following the official pinning of the Eagle rank on each Scout and recognizing their families, everyone in attendance enjoyed a barbecue meal reception.
Troop 190 is sponsored by the Maryville American Legion. They meet on Monday evenings starting at 7:15 p.m. at the Maryville American Legion building.
The Boy Scouts of America offers any child the chance to learn life skills, help the community and have fun while enjoying outdoor activities. They may attend a meeting at the Maryville American Legion building to learn how to get started.