CLYDE, Mo. — The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration recently named Sister Kathleen Clare Lahl, OSB their congregational oblate director.
In the past, Sister Kathleen Clare has served as oblate director for the congregation’s oblate chapters in Tuscon and Phoenix, Arizona.
Sister Kathleen Clare has maintained relationships with other oblates. She also recognizes the Benedictine Sisters’ desire to maintain partnerships with their oblates and people of different faiths and backgrounds.
“The enthusiasm I witnessed in the oblates for regularly gathering for study, prayer, communal sharing and friendship never failed to impress upon me that truly this was the work of God in the lives of those who were seeking to know God, and I felt privileged as a member of the Benedictine Sisters to be a part of it," she said.
The program normally requires in-person interaction. However, the pandemic has provided unique challenges.
Sister Kathleen Clare has used video conferencing to meet and keep in touch. In a news release, Sister Kathleen Clare mentioned, as COVID-19 restrictions and precautions ease, she hopes to visit other oblate chapters and resume oblate events.
“I am keenly aware of the dedication and self-giving shown by the Sisters who came before me who served as oblate directors. They were dedicated and had a heart-felt desire to serve those who were seeking a pathway to deeper spiritual meaning in their lives and companionships with others who were seeking to grow as well,” Sister Kathleen Clare said. “Those Sisters had each given of themselves in a real offering of love and have played a part in the opening of a way for God to dwell ever more deeply in the hearts and lives of those seeking him. I am grateful for the privilege of being a companion on the journey.”
For more information on Benedictine oblates, contact Sister Kathleen Clare at kathleenclr@gmail.com or by phone at 660-944-2221.