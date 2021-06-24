MARYVILLE, Mo. — Pickup Country KNIM’s Ninth annual Country Showdown preliminaries were held Saturday, June 19.
Those competing included: Lonia Bowen, Maryville; Codi Nuckolls, Maryville; Nicole Salmond, Maryville; Destonee Van Boening, Maryville; Sydney Billings, Barnard; Decker Heyde, Stanberry; Stephanie Neal, Maryville; P&T, Maryville; Lone Wolf (Tom Downing), Maryville; Kaci Billings, Barnard; Markham Harris, Maryville; Megan Helzer, Graham; Brian Lynn, Maryville; and Meva Alden, Carlisle, Iowa.
Two-time Country Showdown former winner Michael Goff performed during intermission prompting audience members to kick up their heels.
After the performances, patrons voted for their favorite act, selecting Meva Alden to win the NorthwestCell People’s Choice Award.
The preliminary contestants now move on to the main stage at the Nodaway County Fair on Saturday, July 17 for a chance to win $500.
Sponsors of the event include Abplanalp Insurance, NorthwestCell, United Electric Cooperative, Water Doctor, Maryville Florists, Lanham Music, Northwest Implement, Rob’s Cycle, B&W Furniture & Flooring, The Estates, Miller Angus Cattle, and Vetter Equipment.