MARYVILLE, Mo.— The Nodaway County Senior Center will provide a full Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.
This is the senior center’s fourth year of providing a free meal on Thanksgiving for the public. The meal is available to anyone, regardless of age.
Last year, the senior center provided about 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community.
“It’s not only for seniors; it’s for the community. It’s a community dinner,” said Amie Firavich, senior center administrator.
The meal is pickup or home-delivery only. Food will not be served in-house.
Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberry dessert and pumpkin dessert will be served.
A freewill donation is required.
To order a meal, or to donate money, dessert or to volunteer as a delivery driver on Thanksgiving, call the senior center at 660-562-3999.
The senior center requests that home deliveries are ordered no later than Wednesday, Nov. 24. No reservations are required for pickup.