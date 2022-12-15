Christmas Table

Those interested in volunteering for "It's a Real Christmas" should call Amie Firavich at 660-562-3999 for more information. The event is also still in need of desserts, especially pie, which is usually the most popular, the release stated. 

MARYVILLE, Mo,. — The Nodaway County Senior Center is planning to host the 32nd annual “It’s a Real Christmas” dinner on Dec. 25.

With a freewill donation, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. people may eat in, carry out or request delivery of meals at the center, located at 1210 E. First St.

