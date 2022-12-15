MARYVILLE, Mo,. — The Nodaway County Senior Center is planning to host the 32nd annual “It’s a Real Christmas” dinner on Dec. 25.
With a freewill donation, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. people may eat in, carry out or request delivery of meals at the center, located at 1210 E. First St.
To pick up a meal people should head to the rear entrance of the building.
According to a news release, volunteers will be in bright and early to make the meal and the center is still seeking volunteers. To assist, call center administrator Amie Firavich at 660-562-3999 for more information.
The meal will include a dessert and the center accepts donations of various desserts. Pie is the most popular dessert for this meal. Donated pies may be dropped off at the center from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.
Monetary donations also would be appreciated to help with the cost of food and to help sponsor the meals provided to low-income residents, employees at the Nodaway County Ambulance District, law enforcement officers at the Maryville Police and Fire departments, and Northwest Missouri State University Department Public Safety.
Checks made out to “It’s a Real Christmas” may be dropped off at the center or mailed to Connie McGinness 24110 315th St., Maryville, MO 64468.
“Donations make a big difference in the assistance we can give to the center and those they serve as well as the North Star Advocacy Center,” noted a news release. “We are people helping people.”
Proceeds received beyond the cost of the meal will be donated to the Angel Program.