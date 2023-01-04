MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum currently is closed for the winter season and will reopen for its regular hours (1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday) in March.
Because of local interest at the museum’s winter bake sale and coffee shop in December, the museum plans to hold Second Saturday Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m., starting in January. These dates will be: Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
If ready for some time out of the house or just want to explore the museum on a weekend, visit the NCHS Museum on the second Saturday of each month in 2023. These Second Saturday Coffee hours are open to everyone.
“We want more community members to be able to visit us, and we hope these coffee hours each month will make that easier for folks,” explained museum president Elyssa Ford.
The museum is free for all visitors, and visitors on the Second Saturdays can enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and baked goods.
In addition to museum exhibits, there also is a new children’s room where kids can play with games from the past and present — all ages are welcome at the museum. Second Saturday hours are free to all visitors, just like the museum’s regular hours, but donations are always welcome.
“We are a nonprofit, and it is the support of the community that allows us to stay open,” Ford said.