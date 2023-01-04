12-19-19 Historical Society 1.5.jpg (copy)
The Nodaway County Historical Society held a coffee shop and bake sale fundraiser in 2019 offering home-baked goods and a presentation on Christmastime during the Great Depression. Starting in January the museum will hold monthly coffee events on the second Saturday of the month.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum currently is closed for the winter season and will reopen for its regular hours (1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday) in March.

Because of local interest at the museum’s winter bake sale and coffee shop in December, the museum plans to hold Second Saturday Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m., starting in January. These dates will be: Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.

