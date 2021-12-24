MARYVILLE, Mo. — Second Harvest Community Food Bank delivered food Tuesday morning to people in Maryville as part of its Fresh Mobile Pantry.
Volunteer Cindy Newberry told The Forum that the monthly food drop helps about 550 people each time.
The food drop is open to anyone. There is no residency or income requirement tied to the food.
Typically the drop is held on the third Tuesday of each month. The next food drop is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the church.
Each month, the Second Harvest Community Food Bank Fresh Mobile Pantry makes food available for anyone in several drops around Nodaway County including: Maryville, Skidmore and Barnard.