8-2-18 mogolftour.com 5.JPG (copy)
Mark Schupp of mogolftour.com Tuesday putts from the fringe on Hole No. 1 of the Sechrest 18 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in 2018. GolfPass just named the Sechrest 18 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park as it's No. 1 course in the state.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Sechrest 18 golf course at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park scored highly in the annual Golfers Choice Awards, announced by GolfPass+, an NBC Sports Group property.

According to a news release, for the Golfers Choice Awards, GolfPass reviewers rate golf courses based on the six categories of value, course condition, layout, friendliness, pace and amenities. Reviews are provided by golfers who have visited and played the respective courses.

