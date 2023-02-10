MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Sechrest 18 golf course at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park scored highly in the annual Golfers Choice Awards, announced by GolfPass+, an NBC Sports Group property.
According to a news release, for the Golfers Choice Awards, GolfPass reviewers rate golf courses based on the six categories of value, course condition, layout, friendliness, pace and amenities. Reviews are provided by golfers who have visited and played the respective courses.
In the news release, city officials thanked golfers for making the Sechrest 18 a great place to play, and thanked Golf Course Superintendent Tim Wolters, Head Golf Pro Kyle Easter and all staff at Mozingo “who continue to elevate the park and its amenities as a premier destination in Missouri.”
The Sechrest 18 was awarded the following honors:
- Best Golf Courses in Missouri – No. 1 - With a rating index of 4.8 out of 5, the Sechrest 18 was named the No. 1 golf course in Missouri and received a 97.3 percent referral recommendation, the news release stated. Prior to being ranked the No. 1 golf course in Missouri, the Sechrest 18 had been consecutively ranked in the top 10 golf courses in Missouri since 2015, reaching a previous high ranking of No. 2 in Missouri in 2018 and 2019.
- Top U.S. Golf Courses – No. 34 - Based on more than 315,000 golfer-submitted reviews, a list of the top 50 most popular golf courses in the U.S. was also released by GolfPass. The Sechrest 18 was named the 34th most popular golf course in the country.
- Top 25 Courses for Value – No. 4 - According to GolfPass: “A lot of golfers don’t play certain golf courses because they love them. They play them because they can afford them. Only a select few courses make golfers feel like they played a great course and got a good deal.” Based on the reviews, the Sechrest 18 was named the No. 4 “value” course in the country.
More information on the rankings is available at golfpass.com.