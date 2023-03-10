MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nearly 20 elementary and middle school students gather each week at the Rose Theatre to practice for their play, “Château La Roach,” a comedy focused on a fancy hotel infested with cockroaches.

The play focuses on the French owners of the château as they prepare for a full weekend of guests, including a disguised health inspector. Shortly before the guests’ arrival, the owners discover the château is infested with cockroaches. To hide the infestation from the guests, the owners declare war on the insects, but to no avail. Instead, the cockroaches grow larger and the infestation gets worse.

3-9 Rose Theater-3.jpg
