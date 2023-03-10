MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nearly 20 elementary and middle school students gather each week at the Rose Theatre to practice for their play, “Château La Roach,” a comedy focused on a fancy hotel infested with cockroaches.
The play focuses on the French owners of the château as they prepare for a full weekend of guests, including a disguised health inspector. Shortly before the guests’ arrival, the owners discover the château is infested with cockroaches. To hide the infestation from the guests, the owners declare war on the insects, but to no avail. Instead, the cockroaches grow larger and the infestation gets worse.
“It’s different than things we’ve done in the recent past,” director Scott Lance said. “It’s a bit of a mix-up, changing things up, keeping it fun. I think it’s a fun show. It’s hilarious and I think there’s a lot of good laughs in it.”
One scene Lance thinks the audience will get a laugh at is the dinner scene where guests of the hotel mix up Parmesan cheese with bug spray powder, causing several to hallucinate. One guest attacks a hat that looks like a shark.
Then a giant cockroach comes on stage and performs a short song and dance.
“There’s a lot of craziness,” Lance said.
Chloe Casteel plays a widow who travels with a psychic, played by Mattie Dimmitt, and the two perform séances together in an attempt to contact the widow’s husband. Casteel said she loves this year’s play and said the cast gets along great.
“We are kind of like brothers and sisters, I would say, because we always joke with each other,” Casteel said. “A few kids brought Valentine’s (Day cards) for everyone and we just make the most of it.”
Dimmitt said several members of the cast are some of her friends, including Liam and Pippa O’Gwin whom she’s acted in one other play with, and Eliana Wall, whom she’s known her whole life and is her best friend.
Not only do the cast members get along well, but they highlighted how much they enjoy working with their director.
Harper Hamilton, who said this is her first time meeting some of the students in the play, highlighted the program and Lance’s ability to work closely with the individuals and allow the cast members to work one-on-one with each other as well.
“He gets really into it,” Dimmitt said. “Then he shows us exactly what to do and does the part himself first and then is like, ‘Can you do that?’”
Hamilton plays Hazel Havic, a British cyclist, whom Hamilton says she relates quite well with.
“I have to wear cycling clothes and I think the part honestly really fits me,” Hamilton said. “My family cycles a lot and in daily school life, sometimes me and my friends will just randomly start talking with British accents.”
Hamilton said while she’s done performances with Maryville Young Players, this will be her first play with the Rose Theatre. She joined the cast during the theater’s late auditions as there weren’t enough cast members to fill all the roles.
“It’s been a really fun experience,” Hamilton said. “I bet when we do the full day, it’s going to be really fun.”
“Château La Roach” will run at the Rose Theatre from March 23 - 25 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets for the performance are $8 and can be purchased at rosetheatremaryville.org.
