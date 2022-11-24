"Alibis"

“Alibis” actors are shown in the front row, from left: Clint Rowen, aristocrat Sir Tanley Fraude; Scott Lance, playboy Sandy Lynxe; Damon Leiss, detective E.S. Solvedd; and Ben Hargrave as the butler, Justin. Shown in the second row are: Megan Vesel, chemist Dr. Jacqueline Hyde; Joni Voss, social butterfly Hope Trite; Denise Rowen, the nun Sister Bella Donna; Julie Farnan, The Stranger; and Sarah Ware, the maid Monique.

 SUBMITTED BY NINA DEWHIRST

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The cast has been selected for the Rose Theatre’s production of “Alibis,” a play involving murder, mystery and desserts, scheduled for the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.

Cast members include Clint Rowen, Scott Lance, Damon Leiss, Ben Hargrave, Megan Vesel, Joni Voss, Denise Rowen, Julie Farnan and Sarah Ware.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags