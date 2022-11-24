MARYVILLE, Mo. — The cast has been selected for the Rose Theatre’s production of “Alibis,” a play involving murder, mystery and desserts, scheduled for the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
Cast members include Clint Rowen, Scott Lance, Damon Leiss, Ben Hargrave, Megan Vesel, Joni Voss, Denise Rowen, Julie Farnan and Sarah Ware.
Directed by Nina Dewhirst, the 90-minute comedy is full of twists, turns and plenty of alibis, as Detective Solvedd investigates who killed socialite Primavera Donna, according to a news release. Was it the butler or Sister Bella Donna, who benefited from her will?
Tickets cost $10 online at bit.ly/RoseAlibis, and include a dessert provided by the Maryville Hy-Vee. Those with dietary restrictions may call the play’s director at 660-582-8916 to request special accommodations.
Only 56 seats are available for each performance, with seating chosen at the time of purchase.