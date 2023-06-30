"Death by Dessert" cast
The cast for “Death By Dessert” is shown in the front row: Willis Wilson, Ben Hargrave, Allison Yarnell and Nanci Drury; middle row: Andrew Drury, James Duncan, Debbi White and Sunshine Williams; back row: Clint Rowen, Damon Leiss, Sarah Ware, Julie Farnan and Denise Rowen.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the Rose Theatre’s summer production, the cast and crew have decided to mix two things not commonly placed together: murder mystery and dessert.

The cast will be performing the play “Death by Dessert,” a comedy mystery by Nathan Hartswick that features two competing Italian restaurants in New York City’s Little Italy which share a wall and are owned by two families who have been feuding for over a generation.

