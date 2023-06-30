MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the Rose Theatre’s summer production, the cast and crew have decided to mix two things not commonly placed together: murder mystery and dessert.
The cast will be performing the play “Death by Dessert,” a comedy mystery by Nathan Hartswick that features two competing Italian restaurants in New York City’s Little Italy which share a wall and are owned by two families who have been feuding for over a generation.
The play opens with the landlord of the building that houses the two Italian restaurants dead on center stage and then jumps back in time to before the murder. This play is different from many others as the deceased landlord is both the victim and the narrator.
“It’s absolutely delightful,” director Nina Dewhirst said. “We are going to have desserts for intermission and also our audience is going to be able to guess ‘whodunnit’ and we’re laughing our way through the play itself so I hope everyone else will.”
Sarah Ware has the joy of portraying the murdered landlord, Maria.
“This role has actually been really exciting for me because, just the way my character is set up,” Ware said. “I get to participate in kind of a third person. So, it’s fun to interact when the other people on stage are not suppose to know you’re there. It makes it more fun, you can really have a lot of fun with it.”
Ware has been participating in Rose Theatre productions on and off for nearly 25 years. She said she’s loved being involved in the theater as it’s a really close-knit group and she’s even been able to watch her child grow up and be involved in the youth productions.
But not all the cast members have been involved for years.
Damon Leiss’ first performance with The Rose Theatre was in December 2022 so he’s still pretty new to the scene — but that hasn’t stopped him from diving right in. Leiss plays one of the restaurant owners, who he described as “an Italian mob kind of guy.”
“I think everyone’s really going to enjoy this,” he said. “I don’t have any funny parts. Everyone else has funny parts. Mine is more, I play that fatherly, mobster chef role, however you want to put it.”
Leiss was asked to read for a role in the December play after performing in several plays at Laura Street Baptist Church and finding he quite enjoys it.
“Having been an athlete and a coach, this really reminds me, from a mental standpoint, of right before a game and then performing,” Leiss said. “I get all those (butterflies) in your stomach. I totally get them and I like them.”
“Death by Dessert” will be playing at The Rose Theatre July 6 and July 7 at 7 p.m. and July 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.