Restaurant Inspections: September 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
9-30-22
Aramark Bakery Station
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Peaches out of date and molding in walk-in cooler. Whipped cream also out of date and several containers without dates. Old expired product in dry storage. Rusty can with lemon pie filling in dry storage.
Noncritical violations
Boxes of rolls on floor of “residential” freezer. Boxes of heavy whipping cream on floor of walk-in cooler. Microwave is dirty. Ceiling tiles missing above proofer and ovens. Lots of boxes of “cash receipts” along wall of bakery, very dusty.
--------
9-28-22
Black Pony Brewing Co.
101 E. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Vacuum packed chicken and other meats in Samsung and Whirlpool refrigerator/freezer not labeled/no USDA or MoAg stamps to verify they came from an approved source. (Follow up on 9/29 all product in question came from Martinson Food Distribution, an approved source.)
Noncritical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle, COS. Various food contact issues with items – 32 oz. container hinged containers, J-cups, portion cups and lids, stored on floor in basement. Not all refrigeration units have thermometers. No thermometer for the cooks to use. Ice scoop sitting on top of ice machine in basement.
--------
9-16-22
Burny’s Sports Bar
301 N. Market St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No handwashing signage in restroom or upper deck bar. Basement ice maker getting a slime/mold on upper baffle. Bar ice scoop handle found in ice, COS. Flooring area of bar and men’s restroom door are damaged. Mildewed ceiling in walk-in beer cooler. Upper deck bar area floor is very sticky. No covered trash cans in upper deck women’s restroom.
--------
9-26-22
Casey’s No. 2469
1520 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Food in open display cold case not kept 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below, but within approved amount. Hand sink blocked in back storeroom.
Noncritical violations
Box of “Churro Holes” stored on floor of walk-in freezer. No paper towels at backroom hand sink. A torn door seal was found on reach-in cooler with Corona and a bad door seal on the beer cave door. Several water stained ceiling tiles found in back storeroom. Pizza Kitchen ceiling tiles stained from lack of cleaning. Pizza and sandwich prep kitchen floors in need of cleaning. Several HVAC vents dirty through facility.
--------
9-30-22
Chick-fil-A
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-9-22
Cobblestone Inn & Suites
2 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Hand sink by three-bay sink filled with cleaning supplies/can’t use.
Noncritical violations
Hole in drain under three-bay sink passed P-trap, could allow sewer gas to escape.
--------
9-14-22
Dixie Rose Cafe
202 N. Highway 148
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
Contact paper on shelves is not allowed. Cannot determine if ware washing sink has an indirect drain. Unlabeled spray bottles. Unshielded light bulbs.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-26-22
Domino’s Pizza
1006 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No hot water at either hand sink. (Plumber scheduled)
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-30-22
Einstein Brothers
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-30-22
Grill Sergeant BBQ
27806 Scout Ridge Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Wiping cloths not in sanitizer solution.
--------
9-12-22
Jefferson C-123
37614 U.S. Highway 136
Conception Junction, MO 64434
Critical violations
Foods in crock pots not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-6-22
Joy Wok
1416 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Half-full bottle of water found in ice bin of the ice maker, source of contamination of ice bin. Dead bugs found in light covers and HVAC vents by outside door/warehousing area. (Believe they’re mostly the same from 4-1 inspection.)
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost buildup in ice cream chest freezer. Cooks prep table refrigerator door seals – dirty, stiff and starting to tear. Seven ingredient tubs, all labeled, but only two in English; two with missing lids and all dirty. Bowls and pans used for scoops in rice and flour bins, no handles. Damaged tile molding and mopboard found by north door to kitchen. Damaged tile flooring found by south outside door to kitchen. Standing water under soda box racks in south waitress station. Outside door propped open
--------
9-7-22
Kawasaki Motors
Manufacturing USA
28147 Business Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No self-closer on restroom door.
--------
9-6-22
KFC
1622 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No soap found at dispenser for front hand sink, COS. Badly torn (lobby) bench seat found. Stained wall and caulking found by power soak and mop sink. Damaged floor found by mop sink. Damaged wall and mop board area found by walk-in doors. Dirty HVAC vent and ceiling found by ware washing sink and by back of house hand sink area, also by insect light catcher. Broken light cover found by Power Soak area. Women’s restroom stall door found broken and loose from wall. Women’s toilet seat found scratched and pitted, not easy to keep sanitized. Women’s restroom door Formica found loose and taped.
--------
9-30-22
Mooyah Burger
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-13-22
Nodaway-Holt
R-VII Junior High/High School
318 S. Taylor St.
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Thermometer missing in milk cooler, COS.
--------
9-16-22
North Nodaway R-VI
201 E. 6th St.
Pickering, MO 64476
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-16-22
North Nodaway R-VI
705 E. Barnard Road
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
Backflow device by water heater is leaking.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-9-22
Northeast Nodaway R-V
126 S. High School Ave.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Floor is dirty behind icemaker. F tiles found missing under dishwasher. No hair restraints, COS.
--------
9-30-22
Northwest Campus Dining
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Wooden shelf in produce market no longer sealed. Prep table lid broken in Mongolian Grill. Dish return ceiling tiles missing by door, damaged throughout. Walls need cleaned. Edges, molding and tiles damaged in various locations. Several stained ceiling tiles in Mongolian Grill dining area and stained carpeting. Unshielded lights in dry storage.
--------
9-30-22
POD Markets
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Station POD handsink is not stocked. No soap, towels or signage. Excessive frost found in ice cream freezer.
--------
9-28-22
South Nodaway R-IV
209 Moreheouse Road
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
Potentially hazardous food not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
Noncritical violations
Carrots and lettuce stored on floor of walk-in cooler.
--------
9-8-22
St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School
315 S. Davis St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-30-22
Starbucks
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-9-22
Tuck Point Bar & Grill
101 S. Main St.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-22-22
West Nodaway R-I
17665 U.S Highway 136
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
Potentially hazardous foods not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost buildup found in large chest freezer. Unauthorized persons found in the kitchen – teachers, students.
--------
9-30-22
Zen Japanese
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.