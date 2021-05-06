Restaurant Inspections: April 2021

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
--------
4-20-21
Break Time No. 311100
1517 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Pan of bacon sitting on table, COS. Unlabeled spray bottle by hand sink near three-bay sink, COS.
Noncritical violations
No handwashing signage by coffee station. Water leakage on soda station machine. Excessive frost in ice cream freezer. Bottom of McCall freezer is dirty. Thermometers missing in McCall freezer, Avanto freezer and Arctic Air refrigerator and freezer. Ceiling dirty around vents above three-bay sink area.
--------
4-22-21
Burger King
1601 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Question date marking as it relates to time/ temperature control. Few tubs dated “Wed” were on the make table – to be used in 2 to 3 hours and it is only Tuesday. Temperature on make table were too high for tomatoes, lettuce, pickles onion, mayonnaise and cheese. Several tubs of these items were stacked under the table at these temperatures and marked to be used from 2 to 4 p.m. and it wasn’t yet 3 p.m.
Noncritical violations
Not all refrigeration units have thermometers. Front counter has spillage by the frozen dessert prep area. Rodent bait station with spillage on floor, in corner of rack storage. Floor dirty – restroom sticky, grease/dirt buildup under wire-rack shelving and grease spillage back by water heater. Peeling paint on doorway to kitchen from lobby. Restrooms dirty – some trash on floor. Several booths padding worn/torn. Bad door seal on backdoor.
--------
4-20-21
Casey’s General Store No. 3786
1925 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Iced coffee dispenser tubes not cut diagonally.
--------
4-20-21
Casey’s General Store No. 4330
1719 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Stained ceiling tile above north exit door. Ice buildup on floor of walk-in freezer – ice and ice cream freezer. Divider broken loose from wall between urinals.
--------
4-27-21
Dollar General No. 1227
1121 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Robitussin nighttime cough on clearance shelf expired 3/21, COS.
Noncritical violations
Damaged, stained ceiling tiles. Loose, damaged floor tiles in backroom by door, electric panels. Front door propped open.
--------
4-27-21
Eugene Field Elementary School
418 E. Second St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
4-8-21
Jefferson C-123
37614 U.S. Highway 136
Conception Junction, MO 64434
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Walk-in cooler – smells mildewed – some mildew on walls behind shelving. Wooden floor and shelving in walk-in freezer seal getting worn.
--------
4-21-21
Maryville High School
1429 S. Munn Ave.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bottled drinks – water and Gatorade – in undrained ice/ some with lids covered by ice.
--------
4-26-21
Maryville Middle School
525 South Hills Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled squirt bottle – blue liquid probably dish soap – in dish room.
Noncritical violations
Bottled drinks in ice chest with screw tops exposed to contact with ice water. Food truck delivery in the morning, boxes still on floor at time of inspection. To be put away after serving. Some peeling paint on back wall of dry storage room. Door seal torn on Delfield Refrigerator – middle door.
--------
4-6-21
Northeast Nodaway R-V School District
126 S. High School Ave.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
Dishwasher heat sanitizing inadequate.
Noncritical violations
Spillage on bottom shelf in storeroom, sticky. Peeling paint on ceiling at the seam areas. Ceiling stained above Blodgett oven. Missing floor tiles under dishwasher and disposal sink.
--------
4-16-21
North Nodaway Elementary
201 E. Sixth St.
Pickering, MO 64476
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
4-16-21
North Nodaway High School
705 E. Barnard Road
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
One bottom shelf wooden board in dry storeroom needs sealed – pan saver shelf. Stained ceiling tiles above ware washing line.
--------
4-23-21
Pagliai’s Pizza
611S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Can openers dirty – upstairs. Kitchen worse than downstairs. Unlabeled spray bottle – blue liquid on wall shelf near dish washer.
Noncritical violations
Two boxes of J-cups and two lids, stored on floor by downstairs shelving. No handwashing signage by hand sink by ice machine. Some soda box shelving not sealed or painted.
--------
4-19-21
West Nodaway R-I School District
17665 U.S. Highway 136
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Floor damaged by floor drain by McCall refrigerator. Flooring worn in walk-in cooler.