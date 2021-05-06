Restaurant Inspections: April 2021

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”

--------

4-20-21

Break Time No. 311100

1517 E. First St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Pan of bacon sitting on table, COS. Unlabeled spray bottle by hand sink near three-bay sink, COS.

Noncritical violations

No handwashing signage by coffee station. Water leakage on soda station machine. Excessive frost in ice cream freezer. Bottom of McCall freezer is dirty. Thermometers missing in McCall freezer, Avanto freezer and Arctic Air refrigerator and freezer. Ceiling dirty around vents above three-bay sink area.

--------

4-22-21

Burger King

1601 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Question date marking as it relates to time/ temperature control. Few tubs dated “Wed” were on the make table – to be used in 2 to 3 hours and it is only Tuesday. Temperature on make table were too high for tomatoes, lettuce, pickles onion, mayonnaise and cheese. Several tubs of these items were stacked under the table at these temperatures and marked to be used from 2 to 4 p.m. and it wasn’t yet 3 p.m. 

Noncritical violations

Not all refrigeration units have thermometers. Front counter has spillage by the frozen dessert prep area. Rodent bait station with spillage on floor, in corner of rack storage. Floor dirty – restroom sticky, grease/dirt buildup under wire-rack shelving and grease spillage back by water heater. Peeling paint on doorway to kitchen from lobby. Restrooms dirty – some trash on floor. Several booths padding worn/torn. Bad door seal on backdoor.

--------

4-20-21

Casey’s General Store No. 3786

1925 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Iced coffee dispenser tubes not cut diagonally.

--------

4-20-21

Casey’s General Store No. 4330

1719 E. First St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Stained ceiling tile above north exit door. Ice buildup on floor of walk-in freezer – ice and ice cream freezer. Divider broken loose from wall between urinals.

--------

4-27-21

Dollar General No. 1227

1121 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Robitussin nighttime cough on clearance shelf expired 3/21, COS.

Noncritical violations

Damaged, stained ceiling tiles. Loose, damaged floor tiles in backroom by door, electric panels. Front door propped open.

--------

4-27-21

Eugene Field Elementary School

418 E. Second St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

4-8-21

Jefferson C-123

37614 U.S. Highway 136

Conception Junction, MO 64434

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Walk-in cooler – smells mildewed – some mildew on walls behind shelving. Wooden floor and shelving in walk-in freezer seal getting worn.

--------

4-21-21

Maryville High School

1429 S. Munn Ave.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Bottled drinks – water and Gatorade – in undrained ice/ some with lids covered by ice.

--------

4-26-21

Maryville Middle School

525 South Hills Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Unlabeled squirt bottle – blue liquid probably dish soap – in dish room.

Noncritical violations

Bottled drinks in ice chest with screw tops exposed to contact with ice water. Food truck delivery in the morning, boxes still on floor at time of inspection. To be put away after serving. Some peeling paint on back wall of dry storage room. Door seal torn on Delfield Refrigerator – middle door.

--------

4-6-21

Northeast Nodaway R-V School District

126 S. High School Ave.

Ravenwood, MO 64479

Critical violations

Dishwasher heat sanitizing inadequate.

Noncritical violations

Spillage on bottom shelf in storeroom, sticky. Peeling paint on ceiling at the seam areas. Ceiling stained above Blodgett oven. Missing floor tiles under dishwasher and disposal sink.

--------

4-16-21

North Nodaway Elementary

201 E. Sixth St.

Pickering, MO 64476

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

4-16-21

North Nodaway High School

705 E. Barnard Road

Hopkins, MO 64461

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

One bottom shelf wooden board in dry storeroom needs sealed – pan saver shelf. Stained ceiling tiles above ware washing line.

--------

4-23-21

Pagliai’s Pizza

611S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Can openers dirty – upstairs. Kitchen worse than downstairs. Unlabeled spray bottle – blue liquid on wall shelf near dish washer.

Noncritical violations

Two boxes of J-cups and two lids, stored on floor by downstairs shelving. No handwashing signage by hand sink by ice machine. Some soda box shelving not sealed or painted.

--------

4-19-21

West Nodaway R-I School District

17665 U.S. Highway 136

Burlington Junction, MO 64428

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Floor damaged by floor drain by McCall refrigerator. Flooring worn in walk-in cooler.

