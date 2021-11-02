Red Cross requests more blood donations

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors of all blood types to give blood, especially those with type O. The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade, a news release stated.
Thousands of people have donated blood with Red Cross since an emergency need for donors was announced last month. However, at least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs, the organization said.
To thank donors, those who give blood or platelets Nov. 1-12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. According to a press release, the drawing celebrates the new series, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The trip includes two round-trip airfare tickets to where the series was filmed, nine nights of hotel accommodations, meals and a $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui.
Those who donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Amazon.
The press release noted there would be a blood drive from 12 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph.
At check-in, individuals must present a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification to donate blood. Individuals must wear a facemask to donate, regardless of vaccination status.
Donors must be at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Those age 16 must obtain parental consent.
The Red Cross asks individuals to schedule appointments prior to arriving at the drive, according to a news release.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to give blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
To schedule an appointment visit https://bit.ly/communitybloodc.