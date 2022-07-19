Warm weather is here, marking start of summer and outdoor fun. The American Red Cross wants everyone to have a safe summer and offers water safety and grilling safety tips and resources for every age.
Water safety
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
Warm weather is here, marking start of summer and outdoor fun. The American Red Cross wants everyone to have a safe summer and offers water safety and grilling safety tips and resources for every age.
Water safety
The Red Cross encourages everyone to become “water smart,” which includes making good choices and learning to swim in order to achieve the following: entering the water, getting a breath, staying afloat, changing position, swimming a distance and then getting out of the water safely.
The Red Cross Swim app provides additional safety tips, kid-friendly videos and activities and a free Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers online course. According to a news release, the following are ways to remain water smart this summer:
Grilling safety
According to a news release, grilling sparks more than 10,000 home fires each year. To avoid this, the Red Cross offers the following grilling safety tips:
The Red Cross also encourages those who wish to donate blood, plasma or platelets to do so by visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app to schedule an appointment.
Those who wish to volunteer with the Red Cross in other ways may visit redcross.org/volunteer or call 800-RED-CROSS.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.